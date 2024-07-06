Undetonated World War II Bomb Spotted In West Bengal, Safely Defused

In a joint exercise on Friday, the police and Airforce had defused an undetonated World War II bomb found in Bhulanpur under West Bengal’s Jhargam District. The residents located within a 1-km radius of the site were evacuated after the bomb was identified and spotted in the area.

Authorities Deployed

In order to evade any potential fire hazard during the operation, a Domestic Fire Tender was deployed, as well as 5,000 sandbags were also supplied for extra precaution. Other special-purpose vehicles such as a JCB were also deployed for necessary digging and excavation at the site. Between 20 and 30 casual laborers were called in to help the bomb disposal team.

After the bomb was defused, CM Mamata Banerjee wrote on her X handle, “Yesterday, it came to our notice that an undetonated bomb of World War II was found in an open field in village Bhulanpur, Gopiballavpur in Jhargram district. State government machinery including police and also airforce immediately swung into action. Public from nearby areas were shifted to a safe & secure place. Thereafter, it was safely and successfully diffused. I thank everyone involved for the good work done.”

