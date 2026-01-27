Masked Man Snatches Woman Employee’s Mangalsutra Inside AIIMS Bhopal Lift; Robbery Caught On CCTV | WATCH

AIIMS Bhopal: A woman was robbed of her gold mangalsutra inside a lift at AIIMS Bhopal on Sunday evening, triggering concerns over women’s safety within the premises of a high-security government hospital.

A CCTV clip from inside the lift surfaced on Monday, capturing the sequence of events that led to the crime.

CCTV Shows How The Robbery Unfolded

The footage shows a young man wearing a mask and cap approaching the lift and first checking whether anyone else was inside. After spotting the woman alone, he entered the lift and appeared to observe her closely, seemingly waiting for an opportunity.

AIIMS Bhopal. They snatched the chain from a female doctor. These days, such looting is being seen from Delhi to Bhopal, inside homes and hospitals alike. pic.twitter.com/d3kGWxX1wY — viral politics (@viral__politics) January 27, 2026

He struck up a conversation, asking the woman which floor the Eye Department was located on. When the lift stopped at the third floor, the man stepped out first and stood near the door.

As the woman moved forward to exit, the accused suddenly turned back, grabbed her by the neck and forcefully snatched her gold mangalsutra. He pushed her aside and fled towards the staircase.

Victim Left Distressed, No Immediate Help

The woman attempted to resist, but the attacker managed to escape. During the scuffle, another pearl necklace worn by her snapped and fell inside the lift.

The incident occurred in a lift behind the Blood Bank building at AIIMS Bhopal. The victim, identified as Varsha Soni, works as an attendant in the Gynecology Department and was on duty at the time. She had entered the lift alone to reach another floor.

No security personnel were present near the lift area when the incident took place. After the robbery, the woman reportedly remained near the lift crying for nearly ten minutes before a guard on routine patrol noticed her and alerted senior officials.

Police Probe Underway, Security Lapses Questioned

The victim later submitted a written complaint at the Bagsewania police station, though an FIR is yet to be registered. Preliminary investigation suggests the accused escaped through the IPD gate.

Officials said hospital footfall was low due to Sunday and the January 26 holiday, leading to reduced security deployment in some areas. This is the first reported case of chain snatching inside a lift at AIIMS Bhopal.

Police are now scanning CCTV footage from multiple locations to identify and trace the accused, while the incident has raised serious questions about security arrangements within the hospital campus.

ALSO READ: ‘Thought She Was A Bollywood Diva’: Meet IPS Officer Poorva Choudhary, UPSC 2024 Officer Breaks Internet With Her Charm, Chose Uniform Over Glamour