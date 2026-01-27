LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
business news Bank of Baroda strike Indus Water Treaty dehradun weather Cricket news snow storm goldy brar Canada India relations business news Bank of Baroda strike Indus Water Treaty dehradun weather Cricket news snow storm goldy brar Canada India relations business news Bank of Baroda strike Indus Water Treaty dehradun weather Cricket news snow storm goldy brar Canada India relations business news Bank of Baroda strike Indus Water Treaty dehradun weather Cricket news snow storm goldy brar Canada India relations
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
business news Bank of Baroda strike Indus Water Treaty dehradun weather Cricket news snow storm goldy brar Canada India relations business news Bank of Baroda strike Indus Water Treaty dehradun weather Cricket news snow storm goldy brar Canada India relations business news Bank of Baroda strike Indus Water Treaty dehradun weather Cricket news snow storm goldy brar Canada India relations business news Bank of Baroda strike Indus Water Treaty dehradun weather Cricket news snow storm goldy brar Canada India relations
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > ‘Thought She Was A Bollywood Diva’: Meet IPS Officer Poorva Choudhary, UPSC 2024 Officer Breaks Internet With Her Charm, Chose Uniform Over Glamour

‘Thought She Was A Bollywood Diva’: Meet IPS Officer Poorva Choudhary, UPSC 2024 Officer Breaks Internet With Her Charm, Chose Uniform Over Glamour

Poorva Choudhary: When photographs of IPS officer Poorva Choudhary began circulating widely on social media, many users mistook her for a Bollywood debutant or fashion model. Her confident presence and composed demeanour sparked instant curiosity online.

'Thought She Was A Bollywood Diva': Meet IPS Officer Poorva Choudhary, UPSC 2024 Officer Breaks Internet With Her Charm, Chose Uniform Over Glamour (Picture Credits: Instagram)
'Thought She Was A Bollywood Diva': Meet IPS Officer Poorva Choudhary, UPSC 2024 Officer Breaks Internet With Her Charm, Chose Uniform Over Glamour (Picture Credits: Instagram)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: January 27, 2026 10:37:34 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

‘Thought She Was A Bollywood Diva’: Meet IPS Officer Poorva Choudhary, UPSC 2024 Officer Breaks Internet With Her Charm, Chose Uniform Over Glamour

Poorva Choudhary: When photographs of IPS officer Poorva Choudhary began circulating widely on social media, many users mistook her for a Bollywood debutant or fashion model. Her confident presence and composed demeanour sparked instant curiosity online.

You Might Be Interested In

But the viral images did not mark the arrival of a new face in entertainment. They introduced a young civil servant whose journey reflects discipline, persistence and purpose.

Cracking One Of India’s Toughest Exams

Poorva Choudhary is an Indian Police Service (IPS) officer who secured an All India Rank (AIR) 533 in the UPSC Civil Services Examination 2024, widely regarded as one of the most challenging competitive exams in the country.

You Might Be Interested In
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

While social media often amplifies glamour, Poorva’s rise underscores a quieter truth, achievement is forged through years of preparation, not overnight attention.

Chose Service Over Spotlight

Instead of pursuing the limelight, Poorva committed herself to rigorous study and structured routines. Long hours with books, repeated revisions and strict self-discipline defined her preparation phase. Like many UPSC aspirants, she navigated pressure, uncertainty and fatigue, yet stayed focused on her goal of public service.

Her success reflects the resilience required to stay the course even when outcomes remain uncertain.

An Inspiration Beyond Appearances

Poorva Choudhary’s journey sends a clear message: ambition demands sacrifice. Recognition may arrive suddenly, but it is rooted in years of unseen effort and perseverance.

Now an IPS officer, she has emerged as an inspiration for aspirants across the country, reminding them that when determination meets hard work, success eventually commands attention, with or without the spotlight.

ALSO READ: Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 4: Sunny Deol’s War Drama Crosses Rs 50 Crore, Tops Highest Republic Day Collections, Beats Dhurandhar, Pathaan

First published on: Jan 27, 2026 10:37 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: IPS Officer Poorva ChoudharyIPS officer social mediaIPS Poorva ChoudharyPoorva Choudharyservice over glamourUPSC aspirant motivationviral IPS officerwomen in civil services

RELATED News

Kangana Ranaut Backs ‘Real Queen’ Victoria Beckham Amid ‘Saas Bahu’ Drama With Nicola Peltz, Brooklyn Beckham

Jana Nayagan Movie Release Date: Vijay Thalapathy’s Final Film Stuck in CBFC Row, Madras HC to Announce Verdict Today

Influencer Amulya Rattan Responds After Facing Massive Backlash Over Attacking A Man For ‘Ruining Her Video’, Says…

Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 4: Sunny Deol’s War Drama Crosses Rs 50 Crore, Tops Highest Republic Day Collections, Beats Dhurandhar, Pathaan

Sydney Sweeney In Legal Trouble? Actress Faces Backlash After Hanging Bras On Hollywood Sign For Lingerie Promo; Fans Say ‘She Deserves To Lose Her Career’

LATEST NEWS

Adani Group Shares Stage Spectacular Comeback – Investor Confidence Restored Amid US Legal Saga

‘Thought She Was A Bollywood Diva’: Meet IPS Officer Poorva Choudhary, UPSC 2024 Officer Breaks Internet With Her Charm, Chose Uniform Over Glamour

Iran Bloodbath: 36,500 Killed In Just Two Days, Khamenei’s Forces Unleash Unprecedented Terror During Deadliest Anti-Regime Crackdown

Axis Bank Share Price Soars After Q3 Results: Profit Growth, NII Rise, and Analyst Optimism

Can Meta Read Your Private WhatsApp Chats? New Lawsuit Makes Shocking Claims, Company Responds

Bank Strike Today: Which Banks Are Affected? Big Demands Disrupt Banking Operations

India Exposes Pakistan’s Lies At UN, Slams False Claims On Operation Sindoor, Warns Terrorism Can Never Be ‘New Normal’

Stock Market Today: Nifty and Sensex Open Flat as India-EU Trade Deal and Q3 Earnings Take Centre Stage

Weather Report Today: IMD Issues Multi-State Yellow Alert For Snow & Rain Predictions for Delhi, Mumbai, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Jammu and Kashmir

Stocks to Watch Today: Axis Bank, Waaree Renewable, PVR Inox, Hindustan Copper, Torrent Pharma, Zydus Life, UltraTech & Urban Company in Focus on 27 January

‘Thought She Was A Bollywood Diva’: Meet IPS Officer Poorva Choudhary, UPSC 2024 Officer Breaks Internet With Her Charm, Chose Uniform Over Glamour

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

‘Thought She Was A Bollywood Diva’: Meet IPS Officer Poorva Choudhary, UPSC 2024 Officer Breaks Internet With Her Charm, Chose Uniform Over Glamour

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

‘Thought She Was A Bollywood Diva’: Meet IPS Officer Poorva Choudhary, UPSC 2024 Officer Breaks Internet With Her Charm, Chose Uniform Over Glamour
‘Thought She Was A Bollywood Diva’: Meet IPS Officer Poorva Choudhary, UPSC 2024 Officer Breaks Internet With Her Charm, Chose Uniform Over Glamour
‘Thought She Was A Bollywood Diva’: Meet IPS Officer Poorva Choudhary, UPSC 2024 Officer Breaks Internet With Her Charm, Chose Uniform Over Glamour
‘Thought She Was A Bollywood Diva’: Meet IPS Officer Poorva Choudhary, UPSC 2024 Officer Breaks Internet With Her Charm, Chose Uniform Over Glamour

QUICK LINKS