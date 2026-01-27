Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 4: Sunny Deol’s War Drama Crosses Rs 50 Crore, Tops Highest Republic Day Collections, Beats Dhurandhar, Pathaan

LIVE TV
Sunny Deol’s Border 2 continues its dream run at the box office, delivering a massive performance on Day. riding high on the extended Republic Day weekend, the war drama crossed the Rs 50 crore mark on Monday, registering one of the highest Republic Day collections of all time.

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: January 27, 2026 09:55:28 IST

Border 2 Box Office Collection: Sunny Deol’s Border 2 continues its dream run at the box office, delivering a massive performance on Day. riding high on the extended Republic Day weekend, the war drama crossed the Rs 50 crore mark on Monday, registering one of the highest Republic Day collections of all time. 

The film’s phenomenal Monday numbers have helped it outperform recent big-ticket releases like Dhurandhar, Pathan, and Jawaan, firmly cementing its blockbuster status and placing it among the strongest opening-week performances in Indian cinema. 

Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 4

According to early figures shared by Sacnik, Border 2, which released in Indian theaters on Friday, enjoyed a strong opening weekend and went on to register one of the biggest Republic Day box office collections ever. Reports suggest it earned around Rs 56 crore on its first Monday. The Anurag Singh film has now earned Rs 180 crore net in India and $4.3 million approximated globally. 

This impressive haul marks the film’s highest single-day collection so far, while also placing it among the highest first-Monday earnings and Republic Day box office records of all time. 

Border 2 Beats Pathaan, Dhurandhar 

Sunny Deol and Varun Dhawan’s Border 2 has emerged as a clear box office winner, surpassing the Republic Day collections of major blockbusters like Pathaan and Dhurandhar. Powered by strong war drama delivered a record-breaking Monday performance, firmly placing it among the highest-grossing Republic Day releases and reinforcing its blockbuster momentum. 

In comparison, Pathaan had collected Rs 51.5 crore, while Dhurandhar registered a much lower haul of Rs 23.5 crore at the box office. These figures highlight how Border 2 has surged ahead of both films with its record-breaking week.

First published on: Jan 27, 2026 9:55 AM IST
QUICK LINKS