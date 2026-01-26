Vijay Deverakonda And Rashmika Mandanna Return After ‘Dear Comrade’ In Rahul Sankrityan’s Ranabaali: Check Release Date, Cast, Story Details

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna are officially reunited on screen after a gap of seven years. The much-loved on-screen pair, last seen in Dear Comrade (2019), have come together for director Rahul Sankrityan’s upcoming period action drama Ranabaali, previously titled VD14.

The first look of the movie has created a huge buzz on social media platforms, and this is one of the most eagerly awaited reunions in Telugu cinema.

Ranabaali First Look: Vijay Deverakonda’s Warrior Avatar

The first look of Ranabaali was released on Monday, January 26. The first look features Vijay Deverakonda in a raw and intense role. The first look teaser features him as a fierce warrior riding a horse and dragging a British officer along with him.

Sharing the video, Vijay wrote,

“The British called him a ‘SAVAGE.’ I do not disagree. He was ‘OUR’ Savage! Introducing the one and only ‘RANABAALI.’ And setting the record straight on our history which they tried to bury.”

The caption clearly stated that the movie will try to restore a forgotten or twisted part of colonial history.







Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna Reunite After Seven Years

The long-awaited reunion of Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna is finally here with Ranabaali, where they last appeared together in the romantic drama Dear Comrade in 2019. The duo was much-loved together, and their return together has only increased the buzz around the movie.

Rashmika Mandanna has been confirmed as the female lead and will be paired opposite Vijay Deverakonda. She is said to be playing the role of Jayamma, who is emotionally grounded and historically important.

What Is Ranabaali About?

Ranabaali is a 19th-century-set movie that takes cues from actual historical incidents that took place between 1854 and 1878, during the British colonial period in India.

Although the movie is not biographical, it focuses on incidents and resistance movements that have been side-lined in mainstream historical accounts. The plot has been kept under wraps, but audiences can look forward to a gripping story that stems from political and social struggles against colonialism.

The movie is placed in the category of an epic action drama that is based on resistance and rebellion.

Ranabaali Cast and Crew Information

Apart from Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna, the movie also stars international actor Arnold Vosloo as Sir Theodore Hector.

Key Crew:

Director: Rahul Sankrityan

Producers: Naveen Yerneni and Y. Ravi Shankar

Production House: Mythri Movie Makers

Presented by: T-Series

Music: Ajay-Atul

Ajay-Atul’s music is expected to provide a powerful sonic landscape to match the film’s epic scale.

Ranabaali Release Date and Language Versions

The makers have officially locked September 11, 2026, as the theatrical release date of Ranabaali.

The film is designed as a multilingual release and will hit theatres in:

Telugu

Hindi

Tamil

Kannada

Malayalam

This pan-India strategy reflects the makers’ ambition to take the story to a wider audience.

Wedding Buzz Around Vijay and Rashmika Adds to Curiosity

Beyond the film announcement, Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna continue to make headlines for their personal lives. The two are reportedly engaged and are said to be planning a wedding soon, although neither has officially confirmed the details.

Their reunion in Ranabaali has further intensified public curiosity, blending real-life interest with on-screen chemistry.

Why Ranabaali Is One of the Most Anticipated Films

With a powerful historical backdrop, a star reunion, an acclaimed director, and grand production values, Ranabaali is shaping up to be one of the most awaited Telugu films of 2026. Rahul Sankrityan’s vision, combined with Vijay Deverakonda’s intense transformation and Rashmika Mandanna’s pivotal role, promises a cinematic experience rooted in resistance, identity, and forgotten history.

