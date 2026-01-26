LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
breaking-news India-EU trade Deogarh india news india vs pakistan Badrinath operation sindoor inida akash breaking-news India-EU trade Deogarh india news india vs pakistan Badrinath operation sindoor inida akash breaking-news India-EU trade Deogarh india news india vs pakistan Badrinath operation sindoor inida akash breaking-news India-EU trade Deogarh india news india vs pakistan Badrinath operation sindoor inida akash
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
breaking-news India-EU trade Deogarh india news india vs pakistan Badrinath operation sindoor inida akash breaking-news India-EU trade Deogarh india news india vs pakistan Badrinath operation sindoor inida akash breaking-news India-EU trade Deogarh india news india vs pakistan Badrinath operation sindoor inida akash breaking-news India-EU trade Deogarh india news india vs pakistan Badrinath operation sindoor inida akash
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Vijay Deverakonda And Rashmika Mandanna Return After ‘Dear Comrade’ In Rahul Sankrityan’s Ranabaali: Check Release Date, Cast, Story Details

Vijay Deverakonda And Rashmika Mandanna Return After ‘Dear Comrade’ In Rahul Sankrityan’s Ranabaali: Check Release Date, Cast, Story Details

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna reunite in Rahul Sankrityan’s Ranabaali, a 19th-century action drama releasing on Sept 11, 2026.

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna reunite in Rahul Sankrityan’s Ranabaali. (Photo: IG/Vijay Deverakonda)
Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna reunite in Rahul Sankrityan’s Ranabaali. (Photo: IG/Vijay Deverakonda)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: January 26, 2026 22:53:23 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Vijay Deverakonda And Rashmika Mandanna Return After ‘Dear Comrade’ In Rahul Sankrityan’s Ranabaali: Check Release Date, Cast, Story Details

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna are officially reunited on screen after a gap of seven years. The much-loved on-screen pair, last seen in Dear Comrade (2019), have come together for director Rahul Sankrityan’s upcoming period action drama Ranabaali, previously titled VD14.

You Might Be Interested In

The first look of the movie has created a huge buzz on social media platforms, and this is one of the most eagerly awaited reunions in Telugu cinema.

Ranabaali First Look: Vijay Deverakonda’s Warrior Avatar

The first look of Ranabaali was released on Monday, January 26. The first look features Vijay Deverakonda in a raw and intense role. The first look teaser features him as a fierce warrior riding a horse and dragging a British officer along with him.

You Might Be Interested In

Sharing the video, Vijay wrote,

“The British called him a ‘SAVAGE.’ I do not disagree. He was ‘OUR’ Savage! Introducing the one and only ‘RANABAALI.’ And setting the record straight on our history which they tried to bury.”

The caption clearly stated that the movie will try to restore a forgotten or twisted part of colonial history.



Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna Reunite After Seven Years

The long-awaited reunion of Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna is finally here with Ranabaali, where they last appeared together in the romantic drama Dear Comrade in 2019. The duo was much-loved together, and their return together has only increased the buzz around the movie.

Rashmika Mandanna has been confirmed as the female lead and will be paired opposite Vijay Deverakonda. She is said to be playing the role of Jayamma, who is emotionally grounded and historically important.

What Is Ranabaali About?

Ranabaali is a 19th-century-set movie that takes cues from actual historical incidents that took place between 1854 and 1878, during the British colonial period in India.

Although the movie is not biographical, it focuses on incidents and resistance movements that have been side-lined in mainstream historical accounts. The plot has been kept under wraps, but audiences can look forward to a gripping story that stems from political and social struggles against colonialism.

The movie is placed in the category of an epic action drama that is based on resistance and rebellion.

Ranabaali Cast and Crew Information

Apart from Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna, the movie also stars international actor Arnold Vosloo as Sir Theodore Hector.

Key Crew:

  • Director: Rahul Sankrityan

  • Producers: Naveen Yerneni and Y. Ravi Shankar

  • Production House: Mythri Movie Makers

  • Presented by: T-Series

  • Music: Ajay-Atul

Ajay-Atul’s music is expected to provide a powerful sonic landscape to match the film’s epic scale.

Ranabaali Release Date and Language Versions

The makers have officially locked September 11, 2026, as the theatrical release date of Ranabaali.

The film is designed as a multilingual release and will hit theatres in:

  • Telugu

  • Hindi

  • Tamil

  • Kannada

  • Malayalam

This pan-India strategy reflects the makers’ ambition to take the story to a wider audience.

Wedding Buzz Around Vijay and Rashmika Adds to Curiosity

Beyond the film announcement, Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna continue to make headlines for their personal lives. The two are reportedly engaged and are said to be planning a wedding soon, although neither has officially confirmed the details.

Their reunion in Ranabaali has further intensified public curiosity, blending real-life interest with on-screen chemistry.

Why Ranabaali Is One of the Most Anticipated Films

With a powerful historical backdrop, a star reunion, an acclaimed director, and grand production values, Ranabaali is shaping up to be one of the most awaited Telugu films of 2026. Rahul Sankrityan’s vision, combined with Vijay Deverakonda’s intense transformation and Rashmika Mandanna’s pivotal role, promises a cinematic experience rooted in resistance, identity, and forgotten history.

ALSO READ: Prathamesh Kadam’s Cause Of Death Revealed? Popular Marathi Social Media Influencer Dies At 26, Last Instagram Post Turns Into Farewell Message For Fans

First published on: Jan 26, 2026 10:53 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: Rahul Sankrityanrashmika mandannaVijay DeverakondaVijay Deverakonda new movie

RELATED News

Prathamesh Kadam’s Cause Of Death Revealed? Popular Marathi Social Media Influencer Dies At 26, Last Instagram Post Turns Into Farewell Message For Fans

Jaya Bachchan Scolds Ministers To Their Face, Reveals Rajeev Shukla, Praises Her For Impeccable Attendance Record In Parliament: ‘Rekha Ji Used To Come Only…’

Talwiinder And Disha Patani Go Public, Exit Lollapalooza Hand-In-Hand; Watch Their Viral Romantic Moment Now

Orry Slams Sara Ali Khan’s Career After She Unfollows Him; Internet Calls Actor A ‘Bully’ Over Pathetic Dig

Gadar 3 Update: Ameesha Patel Celebrates Sunny Deol’s Border 2 On Republic Day, Teases Massive Big-Budget Sequel

LATEST NEWS

7 Killed, 1 Seriously Injured After Private Jet Crashes In Snowstorm During Takeoff In Maine, US

US Bitter Over ‘Mother Of All Deals’? Top Trump Aide, Scott Bessent Says Europe ‘Financing The War Against Themselves’ As India-EU Talks Conclude Successfully

Odisha Horror: 5-Year-Old Sexually Assaulted After Drunk Man Lures Her Away From Crowded Religious Event, Villagers Come To The Rescue

East Turkistan Government-in-Exile Slams OIC Visit to China, Accuses Bloc of Legitimising Genocide, Calls Out For Hypocrisy And Betrayal

Who Was Ran Gvili? The Last Known October 7 Hostage, Whose Body Was Recovered From Gaza Months Later

Who Is Zhang Youxia? China Investigates Xi Jinping’s Close Aide And Senior PLA General Over Alleged Nuclear Secrets Leak To US

T20 World Cup 2026 Full Schedule: Dates, Venues, Groups and Match Timings

Is TikTok Blocking Anti-ICE Content? Outrage Grows After Alex Pretti Shooting And App Outage

Moving Under The Cover Of Darkness, BSF Guns Down Pakistani Intruder Along International Border In J&K: Who Was He and What Were His Motives?

11 in a Row! India Draw Level With Pakistan’s T20I Series Record

Vijay Deverakonda And Rashmika Mandanna Return After ‘Dear Comrade’ In Rahul Sankrityan’s Ranabaali: Check Release Date, Cast, Story Details

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Vijay Deverakonda And Rashmika Mandanna Return After ‘Dear Comrade’ In Rahul Sankrityan’s Ranabaali: Check Release Date, Cast, Story Details

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Vijay Deverakonda And Rashmika Mandanna Return After ‘Dear Comrade’ In Rahul Sankrityan’s Ranabaali: Check Release Date, Cast, Story Details
Vijay Deverakonda And Rashmika Mandanna Return After ‘Dear Comrade’ In Rahul Sankrityan’s Ranabaali: Check Release Date, Cast, Story Details
Vijay Deverakonda And Rashmika Mandanna Return After ‘Dear Comrade’ In Rahul Sankrityan’s Ranabaali: Check Release Date, Cast, Story Details
Vijay Deverakonda And Rashmika Mandanna Return After ‘Dear Comrade’ In Rahul Sankrityan’s Ranabaali: Check Release Date, Cast, Story Details

QUICK LINKS