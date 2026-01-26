LIVE TV
Prathamesh Kadam's Cause Of Death Revealed? Popular Marathi Social Media Influencer Dies At 26, Last Instagram Post Turns Into Farewell Message For Fans

Prathamesh Kadam’s Cause Of Death Revealed? Popular Marathi Social Media Influencer Dies At 26, Last Instagram Post Turns Into Farewell Message For Fans

Marathi social media influencer Prathamesh Kadam died at 26 on January 26, 2026. While the exact cause of death hasn’t been disclosed, his close friend said he was battling an illness privately.

Marathi social media influencer Prathamesh Kadam dies at 26 (IMAGE: INSTAGRAM)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: January 26, 2026 17:49:29 IST

Prathamesh Kadam’s Cause Of Death Revealed? Popular Marathi Social Media Influencer Dies At 26, Last Instagram Post Turns Into Farewell Message For Fans

Prathamesh Kadam Cause of Death: Prathamesh Kadam, a popular social media influencer and content creator, died on January 26, 2026. He was just 26. Nobody’s shared the exact reason for his death yet.

Prathamesh Kadam’s Cause Of Death Revealed? 

The news really hit his fans, fellow creators, and the whole Marathi digital community hard. Prathamesh had a huge following among Marathi content creators. People especially loved his reels with his mom, Pragya Kadam; they went viral all the time.

His close friend, Tanmay Patekar, was one of the first to break the news on Instagram. Tanmay explained that Prathamesh passed away after dealing with an illness he hadn’t talked about publicly. He wrote a heartfelt tribute to his friend, and fans everywhere felt the loss.

Prathamesh had actually talked about his struggles online. In some of his videos, he mentioned being cheated and shared that his health wasn’t great.

Even then, he kept making funny reels from his hospital bed, showing that he never lost his positive spirit. His last Instagram post, a New Year song, ended up being his final goodbye to his fans.



Tanmay shared a bunch of special memories with Prathamesh and wrote, “You’ll always be remembered. Prathamesh, take care of yourself at home! I’ll miss you a lot. Miss you, Bhai.”

Along with this, he posted Prathamesh’s home address and let everyone know that the funeral procession would start from there. People flooded the comments with their condolences and tributes.

Earlier, Prathamesh talked openly about his health struggles through video updates. Even while he was in the hospital, he kept posting funny reels, never letting go of his positive vibe. His last Instagram post was a New Year’s song video, uploaded on January 5.

A few years ago, Prathamesh lost his father. Now, his mother and sister are left behind.

Rise to Fame Through Mother-Son Reels

Prathamesh made a name for himself by sharing unscripted reels with his mom. They’d mess around in the kitchen, laugh at their own blunders, and sometimes just open up about their feelings.

Their chemistry felt real, and people loved it. Those videos racked up millions of views and caught the attention of Marathi celebrities and fans all over social media. He stood out by keeping things simple and genuine, always showing his deep connection to his roots.

What was Prathamesh Kadam’s Net Worth? 

According to reports, Prathamesh mostly worked solo as a content creator, not as a big brand with public financial records. People estimate his net worth somewhere between ₹10 and ₹50 lakhs (about $12,000 to $60,000 USD).

Most of this came from Instagram sponsorships, monetised reels, possible brand deals in the Marathi digital scene, and his recent music release.

First published on: Jan 26, 2026 5:49 PM IST
Prathamesh Kadam’s Cause Of Death Revealed? Popular Marathi Social Media Influencer Dies At 26, Last Instagram Post Turns Into Farewell Message For Fans

QUICK LINKS