Jaya Bachchan Scolds Ministers To Their Face, Reveals Rajeev Shukla, Praises Her For Impeccable Attendance Record In Parliament: ‘Rekha Ji Used To Come Only…’

Congress MP Rajeev Shukla recently disclosed the presence of famous actresses who worked in the Rajya Sabha because he showed different participation styles between Jaya Bachchan and Rekha.

Shukla explained on the ANI podcast that most celebrities who join politics do not possess the required determination to work through legislative duties.

He described Jaya Bachchan as someone who protects parliamentary rules with her fearless behavior, which goes beyond her status as a famous person, while he explained that Rekha participated in parliamentary duties through ceremonial activities during her short time in office.

Jaya Bachchan: Fearless Accountability

Jaya Bachchan has carved a niche for herself as a parliamentarian who prioritizes fearless accountability over social niceties. Shukla informs us that her sternness, which people perceive as her public image, only shows her true nature because she publicly scolds ministers while speaking to the chair with directness when she sees someone violate proper behavior.

Her path from 2004 to present time shows her dedication to attending all events while she actively participates in all debates, which she leads. Bachchan uses her Rajya Sabha position to challenge the executive branch, which demonstrates that her disciplined personality drives her work in the Rajya Sabha instead of doing brief appearances.

Jaya Bachchan Limited Participation

Rajeev Shukla presents Rekha’s time in the Rajya Sabha as a period of inactive existence instead of a time when she pursued her political aspirations. Rekha fulfilled her 2012 oath, but she displayed little involvement except for attending one session for each meeting.

Shukla stated that he would not consider her a politician because she did not participate in political debates and she refused to accept government benefits.

The same way Sachin Tendulkar and Lata Mangeshkar did, Rekha chose to forgo both official housing and MPLADS funds because she respected her appointment, yet she did not plan to work through India’s complicated governmental system and political party system.

Also Read: Sunita Ahuja Slams Govinda, Says He Falls For Starlets Seeking A ‘Sugar Daddy’, Warns: ‘You Can’t Do This At 63’