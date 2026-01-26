LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Sunita Ahuja Slams Govinda, Says He Falls For Starlets Seeking A 'Sugar Daddy', Warns: 'You Can't Do This At 63'

Sunita Ahuja publicly voiced concern over Govinda’s behavior, saying repeated actions strain their marriage and affect their children’s mental health. She criticized industry “sugar daddy” culture and urged accountability at 63, while Govinda denied affairs, calling it a conspiracy to damage his image.

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Last updated: January 26, 2026 12:55:47 IST

The enduring partnership between Govinda and Sunita Ahuja has faced public examination because Sunita shared personal details about their relationship. Sunita shared her mounting frustration over the actor’s conduct through her interview, which she believed required assessment because he reached adulthood and started his own family.

Sunita explained that public disputes harmed their family connections which started when their children reached adulthood. The situation evolved into a wider discussion about the challenges that actors experience in preserving their marital commitments.

Sunita Ahuja Emotional Impact

Sunita’s main mission is to safeguard her children’s mental health. The 63-year-old public figure should spend his time protecting his home life instead of chasing temporary objectives.

She explains that the film industry creates a “struggler culture” that forces young actresses to depend on established actors for financial support because they need security, which she refers to as a “sugar daddy” trap. She acknowledges that people tend to overlook youthful mistakes, but she believes that people should face consequences for their repeated actions throughout their lives.

Sunita believes that a man should resist all manipulative schemes and blackmail threats because he possesses both a beautiful wife and stable family ties.

Sunita Ahuja Conspiracy Claims

The allegations made by Govinda’s wife, which she presented against him, are totally different from the way he describes the situation as an elaborate scheme to destroy his public image.

The actor who faces accusations against him stated that people show him as the main antagonist while his family members become tools for outside groups to manipulate. He used the comparison of Sunita to an “opening batsman” who has been unwittingly thrust into a game designed to create internal discord.

Govinda has transformed his private marital conflict into a public story of professional and personal attack after he denied his affairs and claimed that people were plotting against his legacy, which has resulted in fans being split about what really happened.

First published on: Jan 26, 2026 12:41 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.

