Home > Entertainment > Dhurandhar Actor Nadeem Khan Arrested Over Shocking Sexual Assault Allegation Against Domestic Worker

Malvani police arrested actor Nadeem Khan, known for his role in Dhurandhar, after a 41-year-old domestic worker accused him of sexual assault following a decade-long relationship and a broken marriage promise, just weeks before his film Vadh 2 release.

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: January 26, 2026 09:51:23 IST

The Malvani police arrested character actor Nadeem Khan, who received awards for his performance in the movie Dhurandhar. The police arrested him because a 41-year-old domestic worker made severe sexual assault allegations against him.

According to law enforcement, the complainant, who works at multiple prestigious homes in the industry, filed the case after her ten-year relationship with the suspect ended badly.

Marriage Promises

The legal dispute involves a partnership that started in 2015 and has continued until now. The survivor claims that Khan developed a romantic relationship with her, which continued until their marriage was promised to her.

The relationship lasted for almost ten years between the two people who had relationships at both the victim’s home and Khan’s residence located in Versova.

The police station received the case as a “Zero FIR,” which they later sent to the Malvani region because the first reported crime fell under their jurisdiction. The victim reported the incident to law enforcement after Khan canceled their marriage agreement.

Cinematic Betrayal

The professional path of Nadeem Khan has been established through his short but significant roles, which include his performance as Akhlak in the Akshaye Khanna film Dhurandhar.

In the film, his character acts as a chef who serves the dacoit Rahman until his character dies when he chooses to become a police informant. Khan received industry recognition because his work included established actors like Amitabh Bachchan and Sanjay Mishra despite his limited screen time in films.

His arrest happened ironically because it took place only weeks before the February 6 release of Vadh 2 which features him alongside Neena Gupta.

Social media platforms began displaying promotional images of Khan that showed him with Bollywood stars after news about his criminal charges became public. The images displayed a contrast between his on-screen characters and the serious legal situation he faced at that moment.

First published on: Jan 26, 2026 9:51 AM IST
Tags: Bollywood scandal, Dhurandhar actor arrest, domestic worker case, Malvani police, Nadeem Khan, sexual assault allegation, Vadh 2 release

