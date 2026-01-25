LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Vikram Bhatt And Daughter Krishna Bhatt Sarda Booked In Fresh Rs 13.5 Crore Fraud Case, Film Industry In Shock

Vikram Bhatt and daughter Krishna Bhatt Sarda face a fresh ₹13.5 crore fraud case in Mumbai. EOW investigates alleged misuse of investor funds in film projects, while the duo already battles another ₹30 crore scam in Rajasthan, intensifying their legal troubles.

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: January 25, 2026 10:46:51 IST

The First Information Report (FIR) named Vikram Bhatt and his daughter Krishna Bhatt Sarda as suspects who allegedly participated in a financial scam worth ₹13.5 crore. A Mumbai businessman filed a complaint with Versova police after he claimed that the two defendants misled him into making large investments in their film projects, which they promised would provide him with substantial financial returns.

The complaint states that both parties failed to fulfill their financial obligations by not returning the principal amount, and they also failed to make any scheduled payments.

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) has started an investigation to track any potential illegal activities of the Bhatt family through their business operations, which will bring more legal complications to the family.

Versova Investigation

The Mumbai police started their investigation because the complainant showed them his pattern of fraud, which he used to obtain promised profits from future film projects.

The father-daughter duo is accused of using their industry status to obtain investments, which the victim claims they had already planned to take through their conspiracy. 

The EOW investigation follows bank statement and transaction record examination at Versova station because it seeks to discover whether funds were used for personal expenses instead of official production expenses. The defense claims these matters involve civil commercial disputes, while the authorities treat the missing information as a criminal breach of trust.

Rajasthan Custody

The new case emerges while Vikram Bhatt faces ongoing judicial examination for a different ₹30 crore fraud case, which involves his wife, Shwetambari Soni.

The Rajasthan police apprehended the pair in Mumbai during December 2025 after Indira IVF founder Dr. Ajay Murdia filed a complaint against them. The investigation focuses on claims that money was stolen through the use of fake vendors and inflated vouchers, which were created for a biopic project.

The Rajasthan High Court refused to dismiss the previous FIR, which now creates multiple legal challenges for the filmmaker that extend throughout two states, while his recent business partnerships show a fundamental operational crisis.

First published on: Jan 25, 2026 10:46 AM IST
