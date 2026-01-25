Who Is Vidnyan Mane? Palash Muchhal Files Rs 10 Crore Defamation Suit, Calls Cheating Claims ‘False and Baseless’

The music composer and vocalist Palash Muchhal has returned to public attention because he prefers to use legal procedures instead of remaining silent on social media.

Muchhal has responded to the serious cheating and fraud charges against him by initiating a legal battle through his defamation complaint, which demands ₹10 crore because he claims the accusations brought against him are false and they have harmed his personal and professional reputation.

The legal action targets Marathi actor and producer Vidnyan Mane, who made cheating allegations against Muchhal for ₹40 lakh while also disclosing personal details about Muchhal, which included accusations of cheating on his partner who was cricketer Smriti Mandhana. The recent cancellation of Muchhal and Mandhana’s wedding has increased public interest in the composer’s life.

Marathi Cinema Industry: Career and Politics

Vidnyan Mane is an established figure within the Marathi cinema industry who works as both an actor and a producer. The 34-year-old Sangli resident has extended his influence beyond movies into regional political affairs.

He ran as a candidate for the Maharashtra Assembly elections in 2024 from the Miraj constituency, representing Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi (VBA).

The professional portfolio of Mane includes establishing “Vidnyan Mane Studios,” which he used to announce his entry into Bollywood production through the film Nazaria. Mane uses his active social media accounts to share updates about his socialist work and his passion for cricket and badminton.

Sensational Allegations: Financial Fraud and Infidelity

The dispute exists because Mane submitted a formal complaint to the Sangli police department, which described all financial activities he conducted starting from December 2023.

Mane claims that the project should have delivered high returns through his acting role after he invested ₹40 lakh in the film project, but the project stopped working permanently.

Mane made explosive public claims about financial fraud, which included his announcement that Palash Muchhal and Smriti Mandhana had canceled their famous wedding ceremony. The defendant, who claimed to be Mandhana’s childhood friend, reported that he saw Muchhal engaging in inappropriate behavior during the pre-wedding festivities, which took place on November 23, 2025.

The current legal dispute centers around allegations of personal misconduct, for which Muchhal’s legal team requires him to provide documented proof of damaging public statements.

Also Read: Palaash Muchhal Caught With Another Woman In Bed During Wedding, Smriti Mandhana’s Friend Makes A Shocking Claim: ‘Bhayanak Scene Tha’