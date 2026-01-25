LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
alex pretti greenland blackout carver massachusetts shooting Afghanistan war Alex Jeffrey Pretti ICE shooting federal officers alex pretti greenland blackout carver massachusetts shooting Afghanistan war Alex Jeffrey Pretti ICE shooting federal officers alex pretti greenland blackout carver massachusetts shooting Afghanistan war Alex Jeffrey Pretti ICE shooting federal officers alex pretti greenland blackout carver massachusetts shooting Afghanistan war Alex Jeffrey Pretti ICE shooting federal officers
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
alex pretti greenland blackout carver massachusetts shooting Afghanistan war Alex Jeffrey Pretti ICE shooting federal officers alex pretti greenland blackout carver massachusetts shooting Afghanistan war Alex Jeffrey Pretti ICE shooting federal officers alex pretti greenland blackout carver massachusetts shooting Afghanistan war Alex Jeffrey Pretti ICE shooting federal officers alex pretti greenland blackout carver massachusetts shooting Afghanistan war Alex Jeffrey Pretti ICE shooting federal officers
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Who Is Vidnyan Mane? Palash Muchhal Files Rs 10 Crore Defamation Suit, Calls Cheating Claims ‘False and Baseless’

Who Is Vidnyan Mane? Palash Muchhal Files Rs 10 Crore Defamation Suit, Calls Cheating Claims ‘False and Baseless’

Music composer Palash Muchhal has filed a ₹10 crore defamation case against Marathi actor-producer Vidnyan Mane, calling cheating and fraud allegations false. Muchhal says the claims, including personal remarks linked to Smriti Mandhana, have damaged his reputation.

Palash Muchhal Files Rs 10 Crore Defamation Case Against Vidnyan Mane Over Cheating Allegations
Palash Muchhal Files Rs 10 Crore Defamation Case Against Vidnyan Mane Over Cheating Allegations

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: January 25, 2026 09:30:46 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Who Is Vidnyan Mane? Palash Muchhal Files Rs 10 Crore Defamation Suit, Calls Cheating Claims ‘False and Baseless’

The music composer and vocalist Palash Muchhal has returned to public attention because he prefers to use legal procedures instead of remaining silent on social media.

You Might Be Interested In

Muchhal has responded to the serious cheating and fraud charges against him by initiating a legal battle through his defamation complaint, which demands ₹10 crore because he claims the accusations brought against him are false and they have harmed his personal and professional reputation. 

The legal action targets Marathi actor and producer Vidnyan Mane, who made cheating allegations against Muchhal for ₹40 lakh while also disclosing personal details about Muchhal, which included accusations of cheating on his partner who was cricketer Smriti Mandhana. The recent cancellation of Muchhal and Mandhana’s wedding has increased public interest in the composer’s life.

You Might Be Interested In

Marathi Cinema Industry: Career and Politics

Vidnyan Mane is an established figure within the Marathi cinema industry who works as both an actor and a producer. The 34-year-old Sangli resident has extended his influence beyond movies into regional political affairs.

He ran as a candidate for the Maharashtra Assembly elections in 2024 from the Miraj constituency, representing Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi (VBA).

The professional portfolio of Mane includes establishing “Vidnyan Mane Studios,” which he used to announce his entry into Bollywood production through the film Nazaria. Mane uses his active social media accounts to share updates about his socialist work and his passion for cricket and badminton.

Sensational Allegations: Financial Fraud and Infidelity

The dispute exists because Mane submitted a formal complaint to the Sangli police department, which described all financial activities he conducted starting from December 2023.

Mane claims that the project should have delivered high returns through his acting role after he invested ₹40 lakh in the film project, but the project stopped working permanently.

Mane made explosive public claims about financial fraud, which included his announcement that Palash Muchhal and Smriti Mandhana had canceled their famous wedding ceremony. The defendant, who claimed to be Mandhana’s childhood friend, reported that he saw Muchhal engaging in inappropriate behavior during the pre-wedding festivities, which took place on November 23, 2025.

The current legal dispute centers around allegations of personal misconduct, for which Muchhal’s legal team requires him to provide documented proof of damaging public statements.

Also Read: Palaash Muchhal Caught With Another Woman In Bed During Wedding, Smriti Mandhana’s Friend Makes A Shocking Claim: ‘Bhayanak Scene Tha’

First published on: Jan 25, 2026 9:30 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: Palash MuchhalVidnyan Mane

RELATED News

Has RJ Mahvash Unfollowed Yuzvendra Chahal On Instagram After A Rift? Fans Decode Her Cryptic Social Media Post

Is ‘Steal’ Coming Back? Sophie Turner’s Prime Video Thriller Faces Season 2 Question

Sangli Fraud Allegation Case: Palash Muchhal Slaps ₹10 Crore Defamation Notice On Vidnyan Mane, Calls It ‘False And Outrageous’

Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 2: Sunny Deol–Varun Dhawan Film Hits ₹51.08 Crore, Beats Dhurandhar Opening Day, Eyes ₹100 Crore Weekend

King Release Date OUT: Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Dehshat’ Avatar Set to Roar in Cinemas This Winter

LATEST NEWS

Who Was Chanchal Chandra Bhoumik? Another Hindu Man Burnt Alive In Bangladesh, Family Calls It ‘Planned Murder’

How Children Survived, Escaped After An Indian National Shot Dead Wife And 3 Relatives In The US | Here’s What We Know

‘More Ready Than Ever, Finger On The Trigger’: Iran Revolutionary Guard Commander Warns US As Warships Head To Middle East

Who Is Vidnyan Mane? Palash Muchhal Files Rs 10 Crore Defamation Suit, Calls Cheating Claims ‘False and Baseless’

Clashes Erupt And Tear Gas Flows In Minneapolis Following US Federal Agent Shooting, As Protests Spread Across The City — What Is Happening?

Happy Ratha Saptami 2026: Check Out Top Wishes, Greetings, Messages, Status You Can Share With Family And Friends

Nuuk Power Outage: Greenland’s Capital Goes Dark As Police Lines Are Affected, Social Media Sparks ‘Trump Invasion’ Fears

Carver, Massachusetts Shooting: Reports Of Several People Shot In Silva Street Incident; Police On Scene

Mark Carney Pushes ‘Buy Canadian’ Campaign As Donald Trump Threatens 100% Tariffs, Says ‘We Will Focus On What We Can Control’

Trump Backtracks, Hails UK Troops After Keir Starmer Slams Afghanistan Remarks As ‘Insulting And Appalling’

Who Is Vidnyan Mane? Palash Muchhal Files Rs 10 Crore Defamation Suit, Calls Cheating Claims ‘False and Baseless’

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Who Is Vidnyan Mane? Palash Muchhal Files Rs 10 Crore Defamation Suit, Calls Cheating Claims ‘False and Baseless’

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Who Is Vidnyan Mane? Palash Muchhal Files Rs 10 Crore Defamation Suit, Calls Cheating Claims ‘False and Baseless’
Who Is Vidnyan Mane? Palash Muchhal Files Rs 10 Crore Defamation Suit, Calls Cheating Claims ‘False and Baseless’
Who Is Vidnyan Mane? Palash Muchhal Files Rs 10 Crore Defamation Suit, Calls Cheating Claims ‘False and Baseless’
Who Is Vidnyan Mane? Palash Muchhal Files Rs 10 Crore Defamation Suit, Calls Cheating Claims ‘False and Baseless’

QUICK LINKS