Palaash Muchhal Caught With Another Woman In Bed During Wedding, Smriti Mandhana's Friend Makes A Shocking Claim: 'Bhayanak Scene Tha'

Palaash Muchhal Caught With Another Woman In Bed During Wedding, Smriti Mandhana’s Friend Makes A Shocking Claim: ‘Bhayanak Scene Tha’

Director Palaash Muchhal and cricketer Smriti Mandhana’s breakup escalates into court battles. Allegations of financial fraud over an unreleased film and infidelity claims, including a chaotic scene in Sangli, have surfaced. Muchhal denies the charges, preparing legal action to protect his reputation.

Palaash Muchhal-Smiriti Mandhana Split Turns Chaotic: Financial Fraud, Infidelity Claims Shake Families
Palaash Muchhal-Smiriti Mandhana Split Turns Chaotic: Financial Fraud, Infidelity Claims Shake Families

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: January 24, 2026 01:01:24 IST

Palaash Muchhal Caught With Another Woman In Bed During Wedding, Smriti Mandhana’s Friend Makes A Shocking Claim: ‘Bhayanak Scene Tha’

Director Palaash Muchhal and Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana have ended their relationship, which has now entered a chaotic phase. The family health issues that led to the postponement of their November 2025 wedding have now developed into a court battle.

Vidnyan Mane, who works as an actor and producer and who knows the Mandhana family, has accused Muchhal of multiple crimes, including financial fraud related to an unreleased movie and allegations of cheating.

The couple announced their separation because of personal matters, but new allegations have transformed the situation into a public legal battle, which both parties are now preparing to defend in court.

Palaash Muchhal Financial Misconduct

Vidnyan Mane claims that he invested Rs 40 lakh into the unreleased film Nazariya which Muchhal created but the money has not been returned because the project remains incomplete.

Mane claims that Muchhal’s family started blackmailing him when they demanded an extra Rs 10 lakh to stop him from being removed from the movie.

Mane states that he tried to get back his first investment, but his efforts failed when his contacts stopped responding, which made him need to start a legal process. He describes a predatory investment environment where the budget was arbitrarily hiked to pressure stakeholders.

Infidelity Allegations

Mane has made explosive claims about the filmmaker’s personal conduct, which he made during their financial dispute. He asserts that Muchhal was caught red-handed with another woman during the wedding celebrations in Sangli.

Mane described a chaotic scene that included a physical fight because he alleged that Muchhal was attacked by members of the Indian women’s cricket team.

He said, ‘He was discovered in his bedroom with another woman during the wedding celebrations, which took place on November 23, 2025. Bhayanak scene tha; he was beaten up by the Indian female cricketers.”

The lawyer for Muchhal Shreyansh Mithare has rejected the accusations which he called “malicious” and “baseless” because he wants to know why the allegations emerged only after their personal relationship ended. Muchhal has officially stated that he is pursuing legal channels to protect his reputation against these character-tarnishing statements.

First published on: Jan 24, 2026 1:01 AM IST
Tags: breakup, financial fraud, Palaash Muchhal, Sangli, smriti mandhana

Palaash Muchhal Caught With Another Woman In Bed During Wedding, Smriti Mandhana’s Friend Makes A Shocking Claim: ‘Bhayanak Scene Tha’

QUICK LINKS