Smriti Mandhana’s Ex-Fiance Palash Muchhal Accused Of Cheating Sangli Man Of Rs 40 Lakh; Police Begin Probe

As per the police, Palash Muchhal, a music composer, has been held on charges of financial irregularities. Vidnyan Mane, who works as both an actor and a producer, at 34 years old, has filed a complaint to Sangli district police in Maharashtra, which states that Muchhal cheated him out of ₹40 lakh.

The news reports that Muchhal had publicized his breakup with cricketer Smriti Mandhana, which created new controversies for his professional and personal life.

The Superintendent of Police in Sangli has reported that investigators are conducting their first investigation to confirm the allegations that Mane submitted in his official complaint.

Palash Muchhal Investment Fraud

The core of the dispute centers on a film production deal that allegedly soured. The complainant, Vidnyan Mane, states that he met Muchhal in December 2023, where the composer encouraged him to invest in an upcoming project titled Nazaria.

Muchhal promised substantial financial returns through his assertion that investors who put in ₹25 lakh would make a profit of ₹12 lakh after the film obtained its OTT release.

Mane transferred a total of ₹40 lakh to Muchhal by March 2025 because he found both the financial projections and the acting role offer to be attractive. Mane requested a police investigation because he could not obtain his money back after the project did not succeed and the expected returns never came.

Police Inquiry

The Sangli police have officially acknowledged the receipt of the complaint and are starting their initial investigation to determine if they should file a First Information Report. Although Muchhal has not yet made an official statement about these particular fraud claims, police will investigate bank records and all communications that occurred between the two individuals.

The composer faces mounting pressure from this investigation which follows his request for privacy after his wedding was canceled because of family health problems and ensuing personal conflicts.

The authorities must now determine whether this situation represents an actual business failure or a planned act of financial fraud.

Also Read: Karan Aujla’s ‘Disgusted Reaction’ Video Repost Goes Viral: What Did Kiara Advani Do With Kartik Aaryan On The Flight? Watch Video