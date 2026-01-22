Karan Aujla’s ‘Disgusted Reaction’ Video Repost Goes Viral: What Did Kiara Advani Do With Kartik Aaryan On The Flight? Watch Video

Punjabi singer Karan Aujla has set social media abuzz after allegedly reposting a viral video accusing actor Kiara Advani of showing a “disgusted reaction” during a flight with Kartik Aaryan. A screenshot showing Aujla reposting the reel, originally shared by Instagram user Kartikey Tiwari, has gone viral on social media, sparking widespread discussion and varied reactions online.

What Video Karan Aujla Reposted on Kiara Advani?

A screenshot allegedly showing Karan Aujla reposting a reel first shared by Instagram user Kartikey Tiwari has gone viral, triggering widespread reactions and debate on social media.

The video, originally posted by Tiwari, recounts his experience of flying alongside Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani during the promotional tour of their film Satyaprem Ki Katha. He claimed that he was travelling on the same flight with his brother andm other as the two actors.

Tiwari said he had booked a business-class seat and that, due to a mix-up, his mother briefly sat in Kiara Advani’s seat before moving. He alleged that once the actress realised a non-celebrity had occupied her seat, she reacted with visible displeasure, while Kartik Aaryan appeared “ajeeb sa,” or slightly uncomfortable.







The video was later allegedly reshared by Punjabi singer Karan Aujla, further amplifying its reach online. Follwng the reports, social media users began widely discussing the incident, with many questioning why the singer chose to share the clip, while others speculated that it may have been reposted unintentionally before being taken down.

Social Media Reactions

One user commented, “Bhai par Aujla ne repost kyun kiya.”

Another user said, “I know Aujla did repost by mistake.”

Third user commented, “I liked how your mom was so composed and cool. She was un bothered that 2 actors are sitting in front of her.”

Also Read: Mana Shankara Varaprasad Garu Box Office Collection Day 10: Chiranjeevi Film Crosses ₹250 Crore Worldwide, Set to Enter Top 10 Telugu Movies List