Mana Shankara Varaprasad Garu Box Office Collection Day 10: Chiranjeevi Film Crosses ₹250 Crore Worldwide, Set to Enter Top 10 Telugu Movies List

Mana Shankara Varaprasad Garu Box Office Collection Day 10: Chiranjeevi's Sankranthi release Mana Shankara Varaprasad Garu continues its strong office run, crossing the Rs 250 crore mark worldwide within 10 days of its release.

Chiranjeevi Film Crosses ₹250 Crore Worldwide.
Chiranjeevi Film Crosses ₹250 Crore Worldwide.

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Last updated: January 22, 2026 10:44:08 IST

Mana Shankara Varaprasad Garu Box Office Collection Day 10: Chiranjeevi Film Crosses ₹250 Crore Worldwide, Set to Enter Top 10 Telugu Movies List

Mana Shankara Varaprasad Garu Box Office Collection Day 10: Chiranjeevi’s Sankranthi release Mana Shankara Varaprasad Garu continues its strong office run, crossing the Rs 250 crore mark worldwide within 10 days of its release. Despite a slight slowdown in daily collections after a robust opening week, the film has maintained momentum both domestically and overseas and is now poised to enter the list of the top 10 highest-grossing Telugu films of all time. 

Mana Shankara Varaprasad Garu Box Office Collection

Mana Shankara Varaprasad Garu saw a drop in collections on Monday following a strong run during the Sankranthi holiday week. The downward trend continued on Wednesday, though the film managed to retain some momentum, earning Rs 4 crore net in India on the day. 

With this, its 10-day domestic total stands at Rs 175.65 crore net, translating to a gross of Rs 208.50 crore. 

The film has witnessed a similar slowdown overseas after an impressive opening. The action entertainer is now nearing the $5 million mark internationally, having crossed $4.5 million on Tuesday. 

This pushes its worldwide box office gross to Rs 250 crore, although the makers claim the film has already surpassed the Rs 300 crore mark globally. 

Chiranjeevi Film Set to Enter Top 10 Telugu Movie List

Mana Shankara Varaprasad Garu had become the 14th highest-grossing Telugu film of all time, trailing just behind Sankranthiki Vasthunam and Sarileru Neekevvaru. The film is expected to surpass both titles before the second weekend begins on Saturday. 

A strong weekend performance could push its worldwide total beyond Rs 275 crore, positioning it as a serious contender for a place in the top 10 highest-grossing Telugu films ever. At present, Pawan Kalyan’s OG holds the 10th spot with a global collection of Rs 293 crore. 

About Mana Shankara Varaprasad Garu

Helmed by Anil Ravipudi, Mana Shankara Varaprasad Garu is a quintessential Chiranjeevi action thriller, also featuring Nayanthara and Daggubati Venkatesh making an extended special appearance. The film hit theaters on January 12, 2026, ahead of the Sankranti festival.

First published on: Jan 22, 2026 10:40 AM IST
QUICK LINKS