Home > Entertainment > Fact Check: Viral Posts Claim Brooklyn Beckham’s Brother Cruz Reacted To Jokes About Victoria’s ‘Inappropriate’ Wedding Dance—Here’s What We Know

Cruz Beckham's position on the allegations hasn't been officially confirmed by liking a post and the Beckham family hasn't reacted directly to Brooklyn's allegations or Cruz's response either through the issuance of an official statement.

(Image Credit: Victoria Beckham via Instagram)
(Image Credit: Victoria Beckham via Instagram)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: January 22, 2026 10:21:06 IST

The online public has begun to shift their focus from Brooklyn Beckham to other family members, especially Cruz Beckham, because of the hitherto unseen actions of the family members amidst a growing family controversy that revolves around Brooklyn’s accusations against his mother, Victoria Beckham, for her behavior during his 2022 wedding. Brooklyn, who is at the center of the controversy, revealed that his mother not only distracted him during the first dance with bride Nicola Peltz but also danced ‘very inappropriately’ with him in front of the guests, a situation that he described as embarrassing and uncomfortable.

Did Cruz Beckham Really Reacted To Jokes About Victoria’s ‘Inappropriate’ Wedding Dance?

The allegations not only revived discussions about the lavish Palm Beach wedding but also triggered a very active social media response where users are analyzing each and every detail and meme associated with the incident. In the midst of this entire scene, Cruz Beckham, the youngest of the glamorous couple’s offspring, a.k.a. Victoria and David Beckham, caught the public’s eyes when his thumbs up on a couple of TikTok Reels that mocked the situation drew attention. One of the videos, which was posted by a comic, depicted a DJ hilariously revealing a song choice for the mother-son wedding dance, which caused a great deal of laughter and sharing on the web. Cruz’s like on the post was then noticed by fans who immediately took it as an indication of him siding with the humor rather than staying neutral in the family feud that was going on. Cruz remained silent; however, his social media presence has been widely discussed and shared across various networks.



The Beckhams Controversy

Cruz’s position on the allegations hasn’t been officially confirmed by liking a post and the Beckham family hasn’t reacted directly to Brooklyn’s allegations or Cruz’s response either through the issuance of an official statement. Social media memes and jokes are doing such a big part in commentary which is often exaggerating or making light of events for fun rather than revealing confirmed facts to the public. Hence, although Cruz’s interaction with the comical post has attracted a lot of focus, it is still not an authentication of any accusation regarding the behavior of Victoria at the wedding itself.

First published on: Jan 22, 2026 10:21 AM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
Tags: Beckhams ControversyBrooklyn Beckham familyBrooklyn Beckham family dramaCruz BeckhamCruz Beckham posthome-hero-pos-13Victoria Beckham wedding danceVictoria Beckham wedding dance meme

