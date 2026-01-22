LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Border 2 Advance Booking Update: Sunny Deol's War Drama Sells One Lakh Tickets In 48 Hours, Races Ahead Of Dhurandhar

Advance bookings for Border 2 are now live, and fans are rushing to secure tickets. With high anticipation for the sequel, theaters are witnessing massive demand. Early bookings hint at a blockbuster opening as suspense builds around the movie’s release.

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: January 22, 2026 01:16:00 IST

The advance ticketing for the war drama Border 2 is off to a great start. The film has already been screened in 9,000 theaters across the country, and the number is increasing every hour as the release date gets nearer.

Though the release is still two days away, Border 2 has already sold more than a lakh tickets, and it is overshadowing the recent success of Dhurandhar. The booking, which started on Monday morning, has witnessed a tremendous increase and has grossed over ₹3.43 crore in the first 48 hours.

Trade analysts predict that the momentum will continue to grow as Dolby Cinema and IMAX screenings begin, with BookMyShow now indicating that over 3,000 tickets are being sold each hour.

Record-Breaking Advance Sales Momentum

Theaters are going through an enormous change as Border 2 takes the lead in pre-release figures. The movie had already crossed the mark set by the earlier action movie of Sunny Deol, Jaat, which received ₹2.4 crore, by Wednesday morning in its whole advance period.

Border 2 has not only surpassed that amount in less time but is also doing better than Ranveer Singh’s 2025 massive hit Dhurandhar, which was at ₹2.5 crore at the same point.

Hence, the conclusion of such a trend is a continuity of opening day collection of ₹35–40 crore, banking on the nationalistic mood of the upcoming Republic Day weekend.

Strategic Showcasing and Market Dominance

Distributors are rolling out a bold and powerful strategy throughout the country in order to make sure Border 2 takes in the most possible screen space.

The film has been given an exclusive two-week run in single-screen theaters in major circuits, and multiplexes are to show it up to 20 times a day in their larger locations. Even though the movie lasts for 3 hours and 19 minutes, the craving for it is still very high, with the capital city contributing more than ₹1 crore to the advance gross alone.

This full-scale showing of the movie on more than 9,000 screens sets it up to be one of the most widely viewed films in the history of Indian cinema.

Also Read: Jana Nayagan CBFC Row: Why Was Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2 Mentioned During Court Hearing? Lawyer Argues, ‘It’s Not A Practice To Wait For A Certificate’

First published on: Jan 22, 2026 1:16 AM IST
QUICK LINKS