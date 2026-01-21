LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Board of Peace breaking-news us newsus news karisma kapoor BCB donald trump Astronaut Sunita Williams davos Board of Peace breaking-news us newsus news karisma kapoor BCB donald trump Astronaut Sunita Williams davos Board of Peace breaking-news us newsus news karisma kapoor BCB donald trump Astronaut Sunita Williams davos Board of Peace breaking-news us newsus news karisma kapoor BCB donald trump Astronaut Sunita Williams davos
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Board of Peace breaking-news us newsus news karisma kapoor BCB donald trump Astronaut Sunita Williams davos Board of Peace breaking-news us newsus news karisma kapoor BCB donald trump Astronaut Sunita Williams davos Board of Peace breaking-news us newsus news karisma kapoor BCB donald trump Astronaut Sunita Williams davos Board of Peace breaking-news us newsus news karisma kapoor BCB donald trump Astronaut Sunita Williams davos
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Jana Nayagan CBFC Row: Why Was Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2 Mentioned During Court Hearing? Lawyer Argues, ‘It’s Not A Practice To Wait For A Certificate’

Jana Nayagan CBFC Row: Why Was Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2 Mentioned During Court Hearing? Lawyer Argues, ‘It’s Not A Practice To Wait For A Certificate’

The Madras High Court has deferred its verdict on the CBFC’s appeal against a single judge’s order to certify Vijay’s ‘Jana Nayagan’.

Dhurandhar and Jana Nayagan (PHOTO: X)
Dhurandhar and Jana Nayagan (PHOTO: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Last updated: January 21, 2026 15:06:37 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Jana Nayagan CBFC Row: Why Was Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2 Mentioned During Court Hearing? Lawyer Argues, ‘It’s Not A Practice To Wait For A Certificate’

The Madras High Court has put off its decision on the Central Board of Film Certification’s (CBFC) appeal. The CBFC is challenging a single judge’s order that told them to certify actor and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam chief Vijay’s film, ‘Jana Nayagan’.

You Might Be Interested In

The filmmakers argued their case by bringing up ‘Dhurandhar 2’. They pointed out that its makers had also announced a release date before getting a certificate. 

Madras High Court Defers Verdict

The court didn’t buy that argument. They made it clear that just because you’ve poured money into a film or set a release date, that doesn’t mean you can demand relief. 

You Might Be Interested In

Chief Justice Manindra Mohan Shrivastava and Justice G Arul Murugan listened to the case. All this happened after a single judge had told the CBFC to issue a ‘U/A 16+’ certificate for ‘Jana Nayagan’, which gave the producers a bit of hope, at least for a while.

‘Jana Nayagan’ was supposed to hit theatres on January 9, but the CBFC refused to clear it, saying the film needed to go before the Revising Committee. 

The producer, K Venkat Narayana, rushed to the High Court asking for urgent help he wanted the CBFC to certify the film. However, the CBFC appealed to a division bench, which put the single judge’s order on hold on January 9.

‘It’s Not A Practice To Wait For A Certificate’

The court also grilled KVN Productions, asking why they’d announced the release date without a censor certificate.

Senior advocate Satish Parasaran, representing the production company, pushed back. He said this is business as usual in the film industry. He mentioned ‘Dhurandhar 2’ again announced for a March 19 release at the end of the first film and said producers announce release dates all the time, even if the certification process isn’t finished yet.

As Parasaran put it, “It’s not a practice to wait for a certificate to announce the release date. If you see Bollywood, they’ve already announced Dhurandhar 2.” In other words, this is just how things work in the industry.

CBFC vs Jana Nayagan: Madras HC Rejects ‘Dhurandhar 2’ Argument

Previously, the Supreme Court had refused to hear a plea filed by the producers of the Tamil movie requesting to have the stay of the order made by the Madras High Court halting the certification procedure of the movie.

The case was heard by a bench of Justices Deepankar Datta and A.G. Masih, who requested the Madras High Court to rule on the case before January 20.

The producer of the film the KVN Productions LLP, filed the plea. The producer appealed against a decision of the division bench of the Madras High Court, which had placed a stay on a previous direction issued to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) to give the film a certification.

Jana Nayagan was intended to release on January 9 during Pongal, and is being described as the last movie of Vijay. 

The movie got into trouble when the CBFC refused to give the certification of the movie, stating that some of the scenes in the movie were likely to hurt religious feelings.

ALSO READ: After Karisma Kapoor, Her Children and Sunjay Kapur’s Sister, Mother Rani Kapur Makes Big Move — Alleges 3rd Wife Priya Manipulated Son in Trust Fraud

First published on: Jan 21, 2026 2:41 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: cbfcDhurandharhome-hero-pos-14Jana NayaganJana Nayagan newsranveer singh

RELATED News

Emraan Hashmi’s Taskaree Creates History: Becomes Netflix’s No.1 Global Non-English Show, Beats Sacred Games and Heeramandi

‘Daldal’ Trailer OUT: Bhumi Pednekar Hunts Down A Ruthless Serial Killer In Gritty Crime Thriller | WATCH

After Karisma Kapoor, Her Children and Sunjay Kapur’s Sister, Mother Rani Kapur Makes Big Move — Alleges 3rd Wife Priya Manipulated Son in Trust Fraud

Ultra Play and Ultra Jhakaas Launch Khotachi Wadi – Ek Shaapit Vastu in a Simultaneous Multi-Language Drop

Zakir Khan Announces Long Break From Comedy Over Health Reasons; Fans React As Video Goes Viral | WATCH

LATEST NEWS

T20 World Cup 2026: Bangladesh Likely To Play All Their Matches In India

Big Boost for Small Businesses: Govt Approves ₹5,000 Crore Equity Infusion into SIDBI

Ghaziabad Shocker: Woman Bites Off Husband’s Tongue After Argument Over Egg Curry and Instagram Reels

Gates Foundation Shutdown: Bill Gates To Cut 500 Jobs As He Moves To Give Away $200 Billion Fortune

Jana Nayagan CBFC Row: Why Was Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2 Mentioned During Court Hearing? Lawyer Argues, ‘It’s Not A Practice To Wait For A Certificate’

India Raises Customs Duty On Electronic Goods: Boosting Domestic Growth And Jobs

Motorola Edge 70 Fusion Set To Debut Soon With 50MP Sony LYTIA Sensor, 7,000mAh Massive Battery, Check Expected Price And India Launch Date

What Did Udhayanidhi Stalin Say About Sanatan Dharma That Triggered a Major Controversy? The Political Storm in Spotlight at Madras High Court

What Is Joint Taxation? How Couples Can File Together And Cut Their Taxes; ICAI Proposes Optional System Ahead Of Budget 2026

Will Europe Stand Against Donald Trump At Davos As US President Pushes Greenland Takeover, Threatens Trade War?

Jana Nayagan CBFC Row: Why Was Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2 Mentioned During Court Hearing? Lawyer Argues, ‘It’s Not A Practice To Wait For A Certificate’

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Jana Nayagan CBFC Row: Why Was Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2 Mentioned During Court Hearing? Lawyer Argues, ‘It’s Not A Practice To Wait For A Certificate’

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Jana Nayagan CBFC Row: Why Was Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2 Mentioned During Court Hearing? Lawyer Argues, ‘It’s Not A Practice To Wait For A Certificate’
Jana Nayagan CBFC Row: Why Was Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2 Mentioned During Court Hearing? Lawyer Argues, ‘It’s Not A Practice To Wait For A Certificate’
Jana Nayagan CBFC Row: Why Was Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2 Mentioned During Court Hearing? Lawyer Argues, ‘It’s Not A Practice To Wait For A Certificate’
Jana Nayagan CBFC Row: Why Was Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2 Mentioned During Court Hearing? Lawyer Argues, ‘It’s Not A Practice To Wait For A Certificate’

QUICK LINKS