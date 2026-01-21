LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > After Karisma Kapoor, Her Children and Sunjay Kapur’s Sister, Mother Rani Kapur Makes Big Move — Alleges 3rd Wife Priya Manipulated Son in Trust Fraud

After Karisma Kapoor, Her Children and Sunjay Kapur’s Sister, Mother Rani Kapur Makes Big Move — Alleges 3rd Wife Priya Manipulated Son in Trust Fraud

Sunjay Kapur’s 80-year-old mother, Rani Kapur, has approached the Delhi High Court with a fresh suit, alleging that Priya Kapur, Sunjay’s third wife, manipulated him into committing fraud.

Sunjay Kapur’s mother Rani Kapur has approached the Delhi HC. Photo: Pinterest
Sunjay Kapur’s mother Rani Kapur has approached the Delhi HC. Photo: Pinterest

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Last updated: January 21, 2026 13:21:52 IST

After Karisma Kapoor, Her Children and Sunjay Kapur’s Sister, Mother Rani Kapur Makes Big Move — Alleges 3rd Wife Priya Manipulated Son in Trust Fraud

Sunjay Kapur: The inheritance battle over late industrialist Sunjay Kapur’s Rs 30,000-crore estate has taken a dramatic new turn. His 80-year-old mother, Rani Kapur, has approached the Delhi High Court with a fresh suit, alleging that Priya Kapur, Sunjay’s third wife, manipulated him into committing fraud. 

Coming after legal challenges raised by actor Karisma Kapoor, her children, and Sunjay Kaur’s sister, the petition questions the validity of the Rani Kapur Family Trust, escalating the high-stakes family dispute even further. 

The legal tussle pits Priya Kapur, Sunjay Kapur’s third wife, against actor Karisma Kapoor’s children over the late industrialist’s Rs 30,000-crore estate. 

Rani Kapur Challenges Family Trust, Accuses Priya of Fraud and Asset Grab

In Sunjay Kapur’s mother Rani Kapur’s latest petition, Rani Kapur has challenged the legitimacy of the Rani Kapur Family Trust, alleging it was fraudulently set up in her name to divert control of key assets. 

She has accused Priya of being the “chief mastermind” behind the alleged conspiracy, claiming that Priya and unidentified associates carried out malicious and illegal acts to deprive her of her rightful share of the family wealth. 

Rani Kapur further alleged that Priya moved quickly to take control of the Sona Group and other Kapur holdings during the 13-day mourning period following her son’s death. 

In her plea, Rani Kapur has sought a permanent injunction restraining Priya and others from acting on behalf of the trust or using its assets, and has urged the court to declare the trust fraudulent and invalid. 

Supreme Court Notice Adds New Twist to Estate Dispute

The ongoing property dispute involving Karisma Kapoor, her children Samaira and Kiaan, and Sunjay Kapur’s third wife, Priya Sachdev Kapur, recently took a new turn after the Supreme Court issued a notice to Karisma Kapoor.

The notice was issued on a petition filed by Priya Sachdev Kapur, seeking certified copies of documents related to Karisma and Sunjay Kapur’s 2016 divorce. The court has asked Karisma Kapoor to respond within two weeks.

Why Priya Sachdev Is Seeking Divorce Documents

In her petition, Priya Sachdev stated that she is Sunjay Kapur’s legal heir and has a direct interest in matters related to his estate. She argued that the divorce documents are required for official use in a succession case pending before the Delhi High Court.

According to Priya, the documents would help verify details related to financial settlements and child custody arrangements agreed upon during Karisma and Sunjay’s divorce.

Children Challenge Will, Allege Forgery in Sunjay Kapur Estate Case

Sunjay Kapur, the former chairman of auto components major Sona Comstar, passed away in June 2025 at the age of 53 after suffering a cardiac arrest during a polo match. Following his death, his children with actro Karisma Kapoor- Samaira and Kiaan, have challenged a will that allegedly bequeaths most of his personal assets to Priya and her children, leaving them and other close family members out. They have claimed that the will in question may have been forged.

First published on: Jan 21, 2026 12:33 PM IST
