Mana Shankara Varaprasad Garu Box Office Collection Day 9: Chiranjeevi’s Film Nears ₹245 Cr Worldwide Despite Dip, Becomes His Highest-Grosser

Mana Shankara Varaprasad Garu Box Office Collection: Chiranjeevi’s Mana Shankara Varaprasad Garu continues its strong run at the box office despite witnessing a slowdown after the Sankranthi holiday period. The Telugu movie saw a dip in collections on Day 9 but still managed to push its worldwide earnings close to Rs 245 crore, officially making it the highest-grossing film of the megastar’s career so far.

Mana Shankara Varaprasad Garu Box Office Collection

Mana Shankara Varaprasad Garu saw a drop in collection starting Monday, following a strong run during the Sankranthi festive period. The decline continued on Tuesday as well, though the film still earned Rs 5.75 crore net domestically for the day. With this, its nine-day domestic total now stands at Rs 171.5 crore net (Rs 204 crore gross).

Overseas collections have also slowed following a solid opening, but the film has still crossed $4.5 million internationally. This takes its worldwide gross to nearly Rs 245 crore, although the makers claim the figure has already crossed Rs 300 crore.

Regardless of the exact numbers, the film has emerged as the highest-grossing movie of Chiranjeevi’s career, overtaking his earlier blockbusters Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy and Waltair Veerayya.

About Mana Shankara Varaprasad Garu

Helmed by Anil Ravipudi, Mana Shankara Varaprasad Garu is a quintessential Chiranjeevi action thriller, also featuring Nayanthara and Daggubati Venkatesh making an extended special appearance. The film hit theaters on January 12, 2026, ahead of the Sankranti festival.

Also Read: Border 2 Release Date, Cast, Storyline, Plot, Budget- Everything About Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan’s Action War Movie