  • Border 2 Release Date, Cast, Storyline, Plot, Budget- Everything About Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan’s Action War Movie

Border 2 Release Date, Cast, Storyline, Plot, Budget- Everything About Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan’s Action War Movie

Border 2 is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated Bollywood releases, bringing together two generations of action stars, Sunny Deol and Varun Dhawan, in a high-octane war drama. Touted as a spiritual successor to the iconic 1997 film Border, the upcoming movie promises intense battlefield action, emotional patriotism, and a contemporary take on modern warfare. 

Published: January 21, 2026 10:01:55 IST
Follow us on
Google News
Border 2 Release Date
1/5

Border 2 Release Date

The movie Border 2 is scheduled for a theatrical release on January 23, 2026, timed to coincide with India’s Republic Day weekend.

Border 2 Cast
2/5

Border 2 Cast

Border 2 features a multi-star cast, including Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty.

Border 2 Story
3/5

Border 2 Story

Border 2 is set against the backdrop of the 1971 war and seeks to pay tribute to the courage and sacrifices of Indian soldiers from the Army, Air Force, and Navy, with a strong focus on patriotism.

Border 2 Budget
4/5

Border 2 Budget

Border 2 estimated budget is reported to be between Rs 150 crore and Rs 250 crore. According to reports, Sunny Deol bags Rs 50 crore fee for the war movie. Meanwhile, Varun Dhawan took between Rs 8 and 10 crore.

Border 2 Advance Booking
5/5

Border 2 Advance Booking

Advance Booking for Border 2 are currently in full swing for shows starting January 23, 2026. As of January 21, 2026, the approx 3 hours and 20 minutes movie has sold over 1.10 lakh tickets nationwide for its opening day. The gross collection from advance sales is nearing the Rs 6 crore mark.

