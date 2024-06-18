Google Launches Gemini AI Assistant in India With Multilingual Integration and Advanced Features

Google recently revealed the newest upgrade that was made in its AI assistant, Gemini. This new upgrade has been specifically tailored to target the Indian market audience. This strategic move is followed immediately after Gemini was successful launched in the UK and across the Europe. The launch marked a significant expansion of Google’s AI capabilities in one of the world’s most diverse and populous regions.

The Gemini app has now been made available and accessible on all Android devices as well. Besides this, IPhone users are reported to soon find the Gemini update within their Google app. Additionally, Gemini and its advanced version, Gemini Advanced or Gemini 1.5 Pro, are being offered in nine regional Indian languages, namely, Hindi, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu signifying Google’s effort to engage with the Indian audience belonging to all walks of life. Google has also asserted that when paired with the 1 million token context window, it will make Gemini Advanced capable of holding the longest context among any widely available consumer chatbot.

In addition, reports also state that adding to the standalone app, Gemini will be also integrated into the Messages app which is available on Android along with the Google Messages that is available on the web largely with the aim of enhancing user experience by providing seamless AI assistance across various communication platforms.

Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google, stated, “Today, we’re launching the Gemini mobile app in India, available in English and 9 Indian languages. We’re also adding these local languages to Gemini Advanced, plus other new features, and launching Gemini in Google Messages in English.” This launch provides a competitive alternative to other AI assistants like OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Microsoft’s Copilot.

Google has also been promoting its AI Premium subscription plan in order to appeal to its users. Priced at ₹1,950 per month, this plan unlocks Gemini Advanced with the 1.5 Pro model across Google services, alongside 2TB of storage. This is in contrast to the standard 2TB storage plan, which costs ₹650 per month.

Amar Subramanya, Vice President of Engineering for Gemini Experiences at Google, elaborated on the new features, “Additionally, we’re unlocking new features in Gemini Advanced such as new data analysis capabilities and file uploads, and also launching the ability to chat with Gemini in Google Messages, starting in English.”

Gemini 1.5 Pro boasts compatibility with nine Indian languages and is equipped with a 1 million token context window. This enables Gemini Advanced to process and understand vast amounts of information, from lengthy documents up to 1,500 pages to extensive video content and codebases. Subramanya explained, “This allows it to process and understand vast amounts of information, from lengthy documents (up to 1,500 pages) and emails to even hours of video and extensive codebases in the near future.”

The Gemini updates were initially announced during Google’s I/O keynote earlier this summer. These enhancements include the ability to follow complex and nuanced instructions and perform tasks such as planning a trip based on user-specific inputs. This puts Gemini on par with OpenAI’s latest GPT-4o model, known for its improved multimodal capabilities across text, vision, and audio.

As part of the Google One AI plan, Gemini Advanced will also be integrating into various Google apps. This integration is set to bring forth new features including writing assistance for emails and documents, text prompts for creating presentation slides, and visual quality improvements for video calls in Google Meet.

