Wednesday, November 13, 2024
Beaver Moon: November’s Final Supermoon Of 2024 Set To Light Up The Sky

This month, the Beaver Moon rises in the night sky and is the last supermoon of the year, which will appear this Friday, 15 November.

Beaver Moon: November’s Final Supermoon Of 2024 Set To Light Up The Sky

This month, the Beaver Moon rises in the night sky and is the last supermoon of the year, which will appear this Friday, 15 November. As millions of skywatchers await to observe the celestial event, here is all you need to know about the full moon in November.

When To Witness Beaver Moon

A sighting of the Beaver Moon will be enjoyed by Americans on this Friday, November 15. This full moon is also a supermoon, so it will appear larger and brighter than normal. The moon will be fully exposed at 4:29 p.m. EST on November 15; however, it will be equally beautiful Thursday, November 14, and Saturday, November 16.

It marks the fourth and final supermoon of 2024. The earlier supermoons of the year include August’s Blue Moon, September’s Harvest Moon, and October’s Hunter’s Moon as cited on Space.com.

What does the Beaver Moon mean?

Like most of the full moons, November’s Beaver Moon has a special name that goes along with nature. This month’s moon is called the Beaver Moon because beavers are most active at this time of year and have food to prepare their dams for the cold months coming on.

Besides being known as the “Beaver Moon,” there are several other names for the November full moon. To some Native American tribes, it is the Freezing Moon or Frost Moon-a name that describes the beginning of cold weather during this winter month.

A Historical Connection

Another name historically associated with this moon is the Beaver Moon, when European settlers and Algonquin tribes set traps ahead of the time when swamps froze so they would have enough warm winter furs. The Old Farmer’s Almanac claims the practical application for trapping beavers is where this moon got its name.

Last Supermoon in 2024

It will mark the third and final supermoon of 2024 and rise on Friday. Hence, it will also repeat a cycle in the next year. The next supermoons are expected to be on October 7, November 5, and December 4. Supermoons will be well interspersed with a string of wonderful celestial events so that skywatchers do not miss anything worthwhile in the night sky.

ALSO READ: Industry Calls For Active Efforts And Participation To Bring Next Leap Of Growth Momentum In Indian Space Sector

Filed under

Beaver Moon celestial event Supermoon
