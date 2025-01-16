Home
Thursday, January 16, 2025
ISRO Successfully Conducts Ambitious Space Docking Experiment, SpaDeX

India becomes the fourth country in the world to demonstrate in-space docking technology.

ISRO Successfully Conducts Ambitious Space Docking Experiment, SpaDeX

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has successfully conducted its ambitious Space Docking Experiment (SpaDeX), as per reports.

India becomes the fourth country in the world to demonstrate in-space docking technology.

An official announcement is expected soon.

SpaDeX involved two small satellites, SDX01 (Chaser) and SDX02 (Target), which were launched on December 30, 2024, aboard the PSLV C60 rocket from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota. Each satellite weighs approximately 220 kg and was deployed into a 475-km circular orbit.

The mission aims to demonstrate cost-effective in-space docking technology, a critical requirement for India’s future space initiatives such as sample return missions, lunar exploration, and the establishment of the Bharatiya Antariksh Station (BAS).

ISRO conducted a trial maneuver on January 12, bringing the satellites within three meters of each other before separating them again to analyze the data. This trial paved the way for the successful docking attempt.

“SpaDeX will serve as a milestone in advancing India’s capabilities in space docking, a critical technology for future missions including satellite servicing, space station operations, and interplanetary exploration,” ISRO stated.

ALSO READ: SpaDeX Satellites Successfully Approach Within 3 Meters In Docking Trial, Confirms ISRO

 

ISRO Space Docking Experiment (SpaDeX)

