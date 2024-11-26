Home
Tuesday, November 26, 2024
Large Fire At Japan Rocket Test Site, No Injuries Reported

A huge fire erupted during a rocket combustion test in Japan on Tuesday, marking another setback for the country’s space program. With the Epsilon S launch now in jeopardy, JAXA investigates the cause of the explosion, following a series of recent rocket failures.

Large Fire At Japan Rocket Test Site, No Injuries Reported

A huge fire broke out Tuesday at a Japanese rocket testing station, sending flames and thick smoke into the sky in the latest setback for Japan’s ambitious space program. Footage captured the moment a solid-fuel rocket erupted into flames just seconds after a combustion test, sending white smoke billowing across the remote, mountainous area.

Explosion After Combustion Test

At around 8:30 am (2330 GMT), journalists stationed 900 meters from the site reported a large explosion shortly after the rocket’s combustion test began. “There was an abnormality during today’s combustion test. We are trying to assess what happened,” said the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) in a statement.

Despite the dramatic footage and explosion, JAXA confirmed no injuries were reported. The agency is investigating the cause of the incident.

Setback for Japan’s Space Program

This latest mishap is a blow to Japan’s space ambitions. According to Asahi Shimbun, JAXA’s goal to launch the Epsilon S rocket, the successor to the Epsilon, by March is now “nearly impossible.”

This incident follows a previous failure in July 2023 when an engine of the Epsilon S rocket exploded during a test. Just 50 seconds after ignition, a piece of metal from the engine melted, damaging the thermal insulator and sparking a fire in the fuel.

A String of Failures for Japan’s Space Missions

The fire at the testing station is part of a string of setbacks for Japan’s space program. These include multiple issues with the next-generation H3 launch system, which Japan has pitched as a competitor to SpaceX’s Falcon 9.

While Japan successfully launched the H3 in February 2024, the previous year saw two failed launches. The first occurred in February 2023 when the ignition process failed. In the second, just a month later, a destruct command was issued shortly after takeoff.

JAXA has stressed the importance of these rocket developments, with Yoshimasa Hayashi, Japan’s top government spokesman, calling them “extremely important for the independence of Japan’s space development program.”

Progress Amid Setbacks: A Moon Landing and Rocket Failures

Despite these challenges, Japan has made significant progress in space exploration. In January 2024, Japan successfully landed an unmanned probe on the Moon, becoming the fifth country to achieve a soft landing. However, in March 2024, Japan’s private space company Space One faced its own setback when its 18-meter (60-foot) Kairos rocket exploded just seconds after launch, carrying a small government satellite.

Investigations Underway

The causes of both the Epsilon S rocket test failure and the Space One explosion are under investigation. For now, Japan’s space ambitions are on hold as engineers work to address the ongoing challenges.

