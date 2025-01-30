Massive 500,000-Mile Coronal Hole on the Sun to Blast Solar Winds Toward Earth, Triggering Auroras

This cosmic phenomenon is expected to reach our planet by January 31, potentially triggering a G1-class geomagnetic storm, according to space weather experts.

A colossal coronal hole, stretching approximately 500,000 miles (800,000 kilometers) across the sun’s surface, has opened, releasing a stream of high-speed solar wind toward Earth. This cosmic phenomenon is expected to reach our planet by January 31, potentially triggering a G1-class geomagnetic storm, according to space weather experts.

While minor on the geomagnetic storm scale, this event could enhance auroral activity, treating skywatchers to dazzling displays of the northern and southern lights.

What Is a Coronal Hole?

Coronal holes are vast regions on the sun where its magnetic field opens up, allowing charged particles to escape into space at tremendous speeds. These areas appear dark in ultraviolet and X-ray images because they contain less dense plasma than their surroundings. As a result, solar wind flows more freely, accelerating to speeds of over 500 kilometers per second (310 miles per second).

This particular 500,000-mile-wide coronal hole is one of the largest observed in recent months, making it a significant event for both space weather scientists and aurora enthusiasts.

Geomagnetic Storm Prediction: What to Expect?

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has issued a G1 geomagnetic storm watch for January 31, based on data from Spaceweather.com.

The geomagnetic storm scale, ranging from G1 (minor) to G5 (extreme), categorizes space weather disturbances based on their intensity. A G1 storm typically has limited effects but can still cause minor power grid fluctuations, disrupt satellite communications, and most importantly, enhance aurora activity in high-latitude regions.

Where Will the Northern Lights Be Visible?

When the solar wind interacts with Earth’s magnetosphere, it energizes oxygen and nitrogen molecules in the upper atmosphere, creating aurorasâ€”also known as the northern and southern lights.

During this geomagnetic storm, auroras may extend farther south than usual, increasing visibility for regions outside the polar zones.

Potential Aurora Visibility by Region

United States: While Alaska remains the top destination for aurora viewing, states such as Minnesota, Michigan’s Upper Peninsula, and Maine may also witness the glowing skies.

United Kingdom: Scotland, Northern Ireland, and the far north of England (Shetland Islands, Lake District) could see auroral activity on the horizon.

Spain: Unusual for auroras, northern regions like the Basque Country and Catalonia might catch a faint glimpse if conditions align.

How to Watch the Aurora Borealis?

To increase your chances of witnessing this celestial event:

Find a dark location away from city lights.

Look north (or south in the Southern Hemisphere) for the best view.

Monitor space weather apps like “My Aurora Forecast & Alerts” or “Space Weather Live” for real-time updates.

Check the weather forecastâ€”clear skies are essential!

While NOAA’s forecasts indicate a G1 storm, space weather events can be unpredictable. Some storms produce breathtaking auroral displays, while others fizzle out with minimal impact. January 31 holds promise, but skywatchers should remain patient and keep an eye on space weather updates.

