6 Problems Pep Guardiola Must Solve At Man City During The Break

Pep Guardiola finds himself enduring his worst run of results in 17 years of coaching, and with the international break now upon us, the Manchester City boss will be spending the next two weeks reflecting on what has gone wrong for his all-conquering team.

“I would like to have the international break every two weeks, I love it,” Guardiola said last month. “I go to rest and then my energy is back.” Given the current situation, the break could not have come at a better time for the Catalan manager.

A Run of Poor Results

Saturday’s dramatic 3-2 defeat to Brighton was Manchester City’s fourth consecutive loss in all competitions, leaving Guardiola facing a run of results that is out of character for a team that has dominated English football for the past several seasons. The defeat at the Amex Stadium brings City’s total to four losses in their last five games, a stark contrast to the team’s previous season, where they rarely dropped points.

These losses have not only eliminated City from the Carabao Cup but also left them five points behind Premier League leaders Liverpool and ended an impressive 30-game unbeaten streak in the Champions League (excluding penalty shootouts). On top of that, Guardiola has been left with a growing injury list, including the latest addition, Jeremy Doku, alongside several key defenders.

As Guardiola himself said, “I think everybody needs it [the break]. I think in our heads, it will be good for all of us.”

Issues to Address During the Break

Guardiola is certain to spend his two-week break figuring out how to get his side back on track, and here are six key areas he needs to address to stop the slide.

Regaining Control in Midfield

City’s struggles have been amplified by the absence of Rodri, who has been instrumental to the team’s success. The team’s reliance on the Spaniard was made clear last season when they lost all four matches he missed. His season-ending injury against Arsenal has left a significant hole in City’s midfield, and it is becoming increasingly apparent that his absence is weighing heavily on the team.

Since the start of last season, City have won 73.6% of their matches with Rodri in the team, but that percentage drops to just 58.3% without him. In Saturday’s defeat to Brighton, City controlled large portions of the game but were repeatedly exposed in critical moments.

“City have still been able to control sections of games without Rodri, but they have been blown wide open in crucial moments,” said Sky Sports pundit Jamie Redknapp after the Brighton loss.

Micah Richards also pointed out that the team’s collective defensive effort has been lacking: “They’re just too easy to play through at this moment in time. The most defining thing for me is not pressing any more. They’re going as individuals.”

Reducing the Burden on Erling Haaland

Erling Haaland’s frustration was evident after City conceded the equalizer against Brighton, and it is no surprise. The Norwegian striker has been forced to carry an overwhelming amount of responsibility for City’s goals this season.

With 12 goals in just 11 Premier League games, Haaland continues to set new records. However, his teammates have failed to contribute significantly in front of goal. Aside from Haaland, Josko Gvardiol and Mateo Kovacic are the second-top scorers in the league, each with three goals.

Phil Foden, who was City’s Player of the Season in 2023-24, has yet to show the same attacking brilliance this term. Ilkay Gundogan has also been quiet in attack, while Bernardo Silva and summer signing Savinho have failed to provide consistent attacking output.

Guardiola will need to find a way to relieve the pressure on Haaland and get other players contributing more regularly in attack.

Sorting Out the Defensive Crisis

City’s defensive struggles have reached new lows, with the team conceding more league goals than Manchester United. The central defensive pairing has been hit hard by injuries, with Stones, Ruben Dias, Nathan Ake, and Manuel Akanji all unavailable for recent matches. Guardiola has even had to call on 19-year-old Jahmai Simpson-Pusey, who had no first-team experience, to start at the back.

Defensive injuries are a significant factor, but Guardiola has also rotated his defensive setup frequently, which has led to a lack of consistency in the backline. The absence of Rodri, who typically offers protection to the defense, has further exacerbated these issues.

As Guardiola explained, “All four central defenders are injured. And Rodri, the best player, is not there. Kevin De Bruyne is away from his best. Jeremy Doku is injured. Jack Grealish is injured. You can do it for one game, but to be consistent, you cannot.”

Improving Clinical Finishing

City’s failure to convert chances in recent games has been glaring. Despite starting both their defeats to Sporting and Brighton strongly, they failed to take control of the game when opportunities arose.

Against Sporting, Haaland missed five chances, including a penalty, while Bernardo Silva squandered a glorious opportunity to double the lead. In the Brighton game, Savinho missed clear chances in both halves. Haaland himself currently leads the Premier League in terms of missed expected goals, a stat that indicates he has been wasteful in front of goal. His teammates, too, have been guilty of missing opportunities.

Guardiola will need to focus on improving the team’s composure in front of goal to prevent this losing streak from growing further.

Regaining the Team’s Work Ethic

The intensity and work rate that have characterized City’s play under Guardiola seem to have diminished recently. Even though City’s quality on the ball has often been unquestionable, they have lacked the relentless pressing and hard work that made them so effective in previous seasons.

Kyle Walker, who has been one of City’s most reliable performers, admitted after the Brighton loss, “Certain challenges we were a little bit late for, arriving to the ball a little bit late. I think it’s a period we’re going through at the minute.”

Guardiola will need to reinvigorate his team’s hunger for success and ensure they are winning the small battles across the pitch. The energy and commitment that made City so dominant will be key to reversing this negative run.

Replacing Julian Alvarez’s Versatility

Manchester City’s decision to sell Julian Alvarez to Atletico Madrid for a large profit has left them with a hole in their squad. While they made a substantial profit on the deal, they failed to reinvest in a player who could fill the same role Alvarez did—providing support and depth in attack.

Alvarez was reliable whenever called upon, scoring 14 goals in his first season and 17 goals with 11 assists in his second. Now, with Haaland’s workload becoming unsustainable and no like-for-like replacement available, Guardiola’s decision to sell Alvarez is proving to be a costly one.

Claudio Echeverri, a promising talent from River Plate, will arrive in January, but he is unlikely to be an immediate solution. To maintain their push for silverware, City may need to reallocate funds from the Alvarez sale to sign a proven attacking talent.

Manchester City’s slump is a combination of injuries, lack of clinical finishing, defensive vulnerabilities, and a dip in intensity. Guardiola will need to address these issues quickly during the international break if City are to recover and challenge for the Premier League and Champions League titles once again.

