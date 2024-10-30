AFC Challenge League: East Bengal FC Crush Bashundhara Kings To Secure Their First Victory

Indian Super League (ISL) team East Bengal FC delivered an emphatic 4-0 victory against Bashundhara Kings in the AFC Challenge League at Changlimithang Stadium on Tuesday. This triumph marked a significant turnaround for the Red and Gold Brigade, who showcased a dominant performance throughout the match, especially in the first half, which saw them establish an unassailable lead.

First Half Highlights

From the outset, East Bengal demonstrated their intent to control the game, quickly taking charge with relentless attacking play. Dimitrios Diamantakos wasted no time in opening the scoring, finding the net within the first minute of play. The Greek striker capitalized on a low cross from Lalchungnunga, slotting the ball home with precision to notch his second goal in the ongoing AFC Challenge League. This early goal set the tone for a confident display from East Bengal.

Building on their momentum, the home team continued to threaten the Bashundhara defense. They executed swift counterattacks and showcased intelligent movement on both flanks, with key contributions from Nandhakumar Sekar, Naorem Mahesh Singh, and Madih Talal. Despite Bashundhara Kings having a higher share of possession, East Bengal’s efficiency in front of goal was evident as they capitalized on their opportunities.

Extending the Lead

In the 20th minute, Souvik Chakrabarti doubled East Bengal’s lead with a stunning left-footed strike from the edge of the box that left the opposing goalkeeper with no chance. The sheer power and accuracy of Chakrabarti’s shot further boosted the confidence of the Red and Gold Brigade.

The third goal came just six minutes later, with Sekar once again proving instrumental. After cutting inside from the left flank, he outmaneuvered his marker and executed a well-placed shot that found the back of the net, increasing East Bengal’s advantage to 3-0.

Anwar Ali then joined the scoring party in the 33rd minute, launching a powerful left-footed effort from outside the box to register his first goal for the club. The first half ended in a comprehensive 4-0 lead for East Bengal, effectively cementing their dominance in the match and providing a much-needed boost after a challenging spell of eight matches without a win.

Second Half Dynamics

As the second half commenced, Bashundhara Kings made tactical adjustments, including the introduction of Miguel Figueira, which led to a couple of promising chances for the visitors. However, East Bengal’s defense, anchored by Ali and Hijazi Maher, stood firm against the renewed efforts of Bashundhara. The visitors struggled to convert their chances, with several attempts either going off-target or being expertly dealt with by the East Bengal backline.

Despite their efforts to break the deadlock, Bashundhara Kings found it difficult to penetrate East Bengal’s resilient defense, and the scoreline remained unchanged as the match drew to a close.

Implications and Upcoming Challenges

Following this commanding victory, East Bengal FC now sits with four points from two matches, placing them second in the group standings. The win not only provides a morale boost for the players but also highlights their potential as serious contenders in the tournament.

Looking ahead, Bruzon’s men will face a significant challenge against group leaders Nejmeh SC on November 1. The upcoming match presents an opportunity for East Bengal to build on their current momentum and continue their pursuit of success in the AFC Challenge League. With their recent performance, they have showcased the capability to compete at a high level, and fans will be eager to see if they can maintain this form in their next outing.

