Sunday, October 27, 2024
Afghanistan A Claims Maiden Emerging T20 Asia Cup Title With Victory Over Sri Lanka A

Afghanistan A Claims Maiden Emerging T20 Asia Cup Title With Victory Over Sri Lanka A

Afghanistan A claimed a decisive 7-wicket victory over Sri Lanka A in the Emerging T20 Asia Cup 2024 final, marking their first-ever continental title. This historic win crowns them as the inaugural champions of the Emerging Asia Cup in the T20 format.

Sri Lanka A Stumbles Early In Batting

After choosing to bat first, Sri Lanka A struggled, losing four wickets quickly and reaching only 15 runs by the fifth over. Despite a steadying effort from Sahan Arachchige, who scored a commendable 64 off 47 balls, the team managed a modest total of 133/7. Bilal Sami and Allah Mohammad Ghazanfar led the Afghanistan A bowling attack with three and two wickets, respectively.

Afghanitan’s Sediqullah Atal was named the Player of the series, while Allah Ghazanfar earned the title of Player of the Match.

Afghanistan A Dominates In The Chase

In response, Afghanistan A displayed a confident performance, reaching the target in 18.1 overs. Sediqullah Atal anchored the chase with an impressive unbeaten 55, leading Afghanistan A to a historic win and their first Emerging T20 Asia Cup title.

Afghanistan is the fourth team to win the tournament since its establishment in 2013, joining India, Sri Lanka, and Pakistan, who were the initial three champions of this regional competition.

Teams To win ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup (from latest to earliest):

1 – Afghanistan A: Won in 2024 by defeating Sri Lanka A

2 – Pakistan A: Won in 2023 by defeating India A

3 – Pakistan U23: Won in 2019 by defeating Bangladesh U23

4 – Sri Lanka U23: Won in 2018 by defeating India U23

5 – Sri Lanka U23: Won in 2017 by defeating Pakistan U23

6 – India U23: Won in 2013 by defeating Pakistan U23

