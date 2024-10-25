Home
Saturday, October 26, 2024
Emerging Teams Asia Cup: India, Pakistan Eliminated As Afghanistan, Sri Lanka Win In Semi-Finals

In a thrilling semi-final of the Emerging Teams Asia Cup, Afghanistan defeated India by 20 runs, while Sri Lanka triumphed over Pakistan, eliminating both teams from the tournament.

In a thrilling semi-final of the Emerging Teams Asia Cup, India A fell short against Afghanistan A by 20 runs, despite a commendable effort from Ramandeep Singh. The match took place on Friday, with Afghanistan A now set to face Sri Lanka A in the final.

Choosing to bat first, Afghanistan A showcased their batting prowess, largely thanks to an impressive 137-run opening partnership between Sediqullah Atal and Zubaid Akbari. Atal scored a blistering 83 off just 52 balls, while Akbari contributed a solid 64 from 41 deliveries. Their combined efforts propelled Afghanistan A to a formidable total of 206 for 4, marking the highest score of the tournament thus far.

Afghanistan A started their innings explosively, ending the powerplay at 61 runs without loss. Zubaid’s explosive innings included four sixes and five fours, while Atal matched him with four sixes and seven boundaries. Following Zubaid’s departure, Karim Janat came in and continued the aggressive approach, scoring a quick 41 off 20 balls.

Ramandeep’s Fightback Goes In Vain

Chasing a daunting target, India A found themselves in early trouble, losing three wickets during the powerplay and leaving the team at a precarious 48 for 3. Ramandeep Singh, however, refused to let the pressure crush his spirits. Alongside Nishant Sindhu, he orchestrated a remarkable 68-run partnership in just 31 balls, reigniting hope for India A.

As the match entered its final stages, India needed 53 runs from the last three overs. However, a crucial miscommunication led to Nishant being run out for 23 runs, turning the tide back in Afghanistan’s favor.

With 30 runs needed off the last over, Abdul Rahman stepped up to the challenge. Displaying exceptional composure, he dismissed Ramandeep on the final ball, ending the Indian innings at 186 for 7. Ramandeep’s valiant effort of 70 runs off 38 balls ultimately went in vain, as Afghanistan clinched a spot in the final.

Sri Lanka A Advances to the Final

In the first semi-final, Sri Lanka A also showcased their strength by defeating Pakistan Shaheens by seven wickets. Their bowlers restricted Pakistan to a modest 135 for 9, with leg-spinner Dushan Hemantha delivering a standout performance, claiming 4 wickets for just 21 runs. Sri Lanka chased down the target efficiently in 16.3 overs, securing their place in the final.

