Saturday, October 26, 2024
Rayhan Thomas Shines With Tied Second Finish At International Series

Indian golfer Rayhan Thomas delivered an impressive performance at the International Series Bangkok, carding a stellar 6-under 64 on the third day.

Indian golfer Rayhan Thomas delivered an impressive performance at the International Series Bangkok, carding a stellar 6-under 64 on the third day, following up on his second-round score of 63. This puts him in contention for the title, currently sitting at 14-under overall and tied for second place with five other competitors.

Thomas is among three Indian players to make the cut in the tournament. Alongside him, Gaganjeet Bhullar sits at 11-under, tied for 17th place with rounds of 65, 66, and 68. Meanwhile, Karandeep Kochhar is at 10-under and tied for 24th, having scores of 66, 69, and 65.

Leading the pack is American Peter Uihlein, who has opened a three-shot advantage at the Thai Country Club with a three-round total of 17-under, following his 67 on Saturday.

This event marks the sixth stop on the International Series for the year, serving as a pathway to the LIV Golf League.

Tied with Thomas at second place are Pakistan’s Ahmad Baig (63), Swedish golfer Charlie Lindh (65), Max Lee Chieh-po from Chinese Taipei (67), and Australia’s Maverick Antcliff (69). American John Catlin posted the week’s lowest round, a remarkable 61, placing him another stroke behind, along with Filipino Miguel Tabuena (65) and Thailand’s David Boriboonsub (67).

Despite having played only a few events since turning professional this year, Thomas has been making headlines. “I graduated at the end of May, so I just turned pro around the start of June,” he noted, mentioning his time at Oklahoma State University.

In August, he marked his professional debut with a victory at the Coimbatore Open on the Professional Golf Tour of India and previously finished tied for eighth at the International Series Morocco.

“I’ve gained confidence every week, which has been encouraging. I’ve been able to perform well at crucial moments, and it feels like I’m trending in the right direction. I hope to keep it going,” Thomas added.

 

