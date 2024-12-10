Alisson Becker Buzzed To Return Against Girona

Alisson Becker is thrilled to be included in Liverpool’s squad for their upcoming Champions League match against Girona on Tuesday, signaling a potential return to action after a two-month absence. The Brazilian goalkeeper has been sidelined since suffering a hamstring injury during Liverpool’s narrow win over Crystal Palace on October 5. After weeks of recovery, Alisson is finally set to make his comeback.

Caoimhin Kelleher’s Stand-in Role

During Alisson’s absence, Caoimhin Kelleher has stepped up as the first-choice goalkeeper. Although Kelleher has impressed in his role, he recently had a moment to forget in the 3-3 draw with Newcastle, where he was partially at fault for Fabian Schar’s equalizer. Despite this, manager Arne Slot quickly defended Kelleher, acknowledging his valuable contributions during the injury period.

Arne Slot expressed his support for Kelleher following the mistake, pointing out how the goalkeeper had saved Liverpool on multiple occasions. “It was on 1-0 where Joe Gomez made a mistake and he saved it and it could have been 2-0, so maybe he saved us a point. If we go 2-0 down, you never know what happens,” Slot remarked, emphasizing Kelleher’s role in preventing a worse outcome.

After being named in the squad for the game against Girona, Alisson shared his excitement on social media, posting a photo from the plane with the caption: “So happy to be back.” His joy was evident as he gears up for a return to the field.

Liverpool Injury Update from Arne Slot

Ahead of the Merseyside derby postponement, coach Arne Slot provided a positive injury update. “It is only three injuries left with Diogo, Federico and Alisson close to being back, only Kostas [Tsimikas], Ibou [Konate] and Conor [Bradley] remain out longer,” Slot said, signaling that Liverpool’s squad is nearly at full strength.

Following the trip to Girona on Tuesday, Liverpool will return to Premier League action this Saturday at Anfield, where they will face Fulham.