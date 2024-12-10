Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, December 11, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Alisson Becker Buzzed To Return Against Girona

Alisson Becker is thrilled to be included in Liverpool’s squad for their upcoming Champions League match against Girona on Tuesday, signaling a potential return to action after a two-month absence.

Alisson Becker Buzzed To Return Against Girona

Alisson Becker is thrilled to be included in Liverpool’s squad for their upcoming Champions League match against Girona on Tuesday, signaling a potential return to action after a two-month absence. The Brazilian goalkeeper has been sidelined since suffering a hamstring injury during Liverpool’s narrow win over Crystal Palace on October 5. After weeks of recovery, Alisson is finally set to make his comeback.

Caoimhin Kelleher’s Stand-in Role

During Alisson’s absence, Caoimhin Kelleher has stepped up as the first-choice goalkeeper. Although Kelleher has impressed in his role, he recently had a moment to forget in the 3-3 draw with Newcastle, where he was partially at fault for Fabian Schar’s equalizer. Despite this, manager Arne Slot quickly defended Kelleher, acknowledging his valuable contributions during the injury period.

Arne Slot expressed his support for Kelleher following the mistake, pointing out how the goalkeeper had saved Liverpool on multiple occasions. “It was on 1-0 where Joe Gomez made a mistake and he saved it and it could have been 2-0, so maybe he saved us a point. If we go 2-0 down, you never know what happens,” Slot remarked, emphasizing Kelleher’s role in preventing a worse outcome.

After being named in the squad for the game against Girona, Alisson shared his excitement on social media, posting a photo from the plane with the caption: “So happy to be back.” His joy was evident as he gears up for a return to the field.

Liverpool Injury Update from Arne Slot

Ahead of the Merseyside derby postponement, coach Arne Slot provided a positive injury update. “It is only three injuries left with Diogo, Federico and Alisson close to being back, only Kostas [Tsimikas], Ibou [Konate] and Conor [Bradley] remain out longer,” Slot said, signaling that Liverpool’s squad is nearly at full strength.

Following the trip to Girona on Tuesday, Liverpool will return to Premier League action this Saturday at Anfield, where they will face Fulham.

Read More : Manchester City’s Charges Increased To 130 By Premier League

Filed under

Alisson Becker Arne Slot Liverpool

Advertisement

Also Read

Mobikwik IPO Fully Subscribed: Retail Investors Drive Demand On Day 1

Mobikwik IPO Fully Subscribed: Retail Investors Drive Demand On Day 1

Who Is Rita Kaushik? District Court Judge Who Provoked Atul Subhash To Kill Himself

Who Is Rita Kaushik? District Court Judge Who Provoked Atul Subhash To Kill Himself

Vishal Mega Mart IPO Day 1: Subscription Status, GMP & Other Key Details

Vishal Mega Mart IPO Day 1: Subscription Status, GMP & Other Key Details

Fair & Handsome: Delhi Consumer Forum Imposes ₹15 Lakh Fine On Emami

Fair & Handsome: Delhi Consumer Forum Imposes ₹15 Lakh Fine On Emami

Bangladesh Confirms 88 Attacks On Minorities,  Primarily Hindus, After India Raises Concerns

Bangladesh Confirms 88 Attacks On Minorities,  Primarily Hindus, After India Raises Concerns

Entertainment

Does Jay-Z Have An Illegitimate Son? 31-Year-Old Man Makes SHOCKING Claims Of Getting His Mother Pregnant At 16

Does Jay-Z Have An Illegitimate Son? 31-Year-Old Man Makes SHOCKING Claims Of Getting His Mother

How Tall Is Selena Gomez? Golden Globe Nominee Bewilders Internet After She Towers Over Ariana Grande

How Tall Is Selena Gomez? Golden Globe Nominee Bewilders Internet After She Towers Over Ariana

What Is Mohan Babu’s Net Worth? Veteran Tollywood Star Is Fighting To Save His Property From Youngest Son Manchu Manoj

What Is Mohan Babu’s Net Worth? Veteran Tollywood Star Is Fighting To Save His Property

Who Is Mohan Babu’s Youngest Son? Manchu Manoj Going Against His Father For Property Worth Crores- Everything Explained

Who Is Mohan Babu’s Youngest Son? Manchu Manoj Going Against His Father For Property Worth

Pushpa 2 Box Office Day 6: Allu Arjun Witnesses Minor Dip Of 16% But Will Soon Breach ₹700 Crore Mark

Pushpa 2 Box Office Day 6: Allu Arjun Witnesses Minor Dip Of 16% But Will

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Did Ice Cream Originate In Persia? Unveiling History Of Bastani

Did Ice Cream Originate In Persia? Unveiling History Of Bastani

Can Coffee Help You Live Longer? A Long-Term Study Uncovers The Truth

Can Coffee Help You Live Longer? A Long-Term Study Uncovers The Truth

Chicken Soup, Zinc, And Home Remedies: Can Home Remedies Cure Common Cold?

Chicken Soup, Zinc, And Home Remedies: Can Home Remedies Cure Common Cold?

Can Weighted Blankets Improve Sleep? What You Need To Know

Can Weighted Blankets Improve Sleep? What You Need To Know

When Simple Pimple Turns Into Skin Cancer: A Wake-Up Call

When Simple Pimple Turns Into Skin Cancer: A Wake-Up Call

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox