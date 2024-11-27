Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, November 27, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Arsenal Thrash Sporting to Reignite European Campaign

Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal ended their recent struggles with a dominant 5-1 win over Sporting at the Jose Alvalade Stadium in the Champions League.

Arsenal Thrash Sporting to Reignite European Campaign

Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal ended their recent struggles with a dominant 5-1 win over Sporting at the Jose Alvalade Stadium in the Champions League. Building on their 3-0 Premier League victory over Nottingham Forest, the Gunners delivered a confident and commanding performance to secure their first away Champions League win in six matches.

Martinelli Sets the Tone

Arsenal needed just seven minutes to establish their dominance as Gabriel Martinelli opened the scoring. Jurrien Timber’s precise low cross found Martinelli, who slid in to finish inside the six-yard box. This early strike showcased Arsenal’s attacking intent, a stark contrast to Manchester City’s struggles against Sporting earlier in the month.

Havertz Doubles the Advantage

The Gunners doubled their lead in the 22nd minute with a beautifully constructed team move. Thomas Partey’s incisive pass released Bukayo Saka, who delivered a perfectly weighted ball into the box. Kai Havertz timed his run expertly to slot home from close range, underlining Arsenal’s control in the first half.

Sporting Struggle to Respond

Sporting found moments of resistance, notably when 17-year-old Geovany Quenda forced David Raya into a fine save with a powerful strike. However, Arsenal extended their lead just before halftime through Gabriel Magalhães. Rising highest to meet Declan Rice’s in-swinging corner, Gabriel headed past Franco Israel to score his first Champions League goal. His celebratory imitation of Sporting striker Viktor Gyökeres’ signature gesture added some spice to proceedings.

Sporting began the second half with more urgency, and Gonçalo Inácio pulled one back in the 47th minute. Taking advantage of a lapse in concentration from Arsenal’s Riccardo Calafiori at a corner, Inácio volleyed home from close range. Despite this glimmer of hope, Sporting failed to sustain their momentum.

Saka and Trossard Seal the Victory

Arsenal restored their dominance in the 65th minute when Martin Ødegaard was brought down in the area by Ousmane Diomande. Saka confidently converted the resulting penalty, driving the ball into the corner of the net.

Leandro Trossard completed the rout in the 82nd minute, capitalizing on a spilled save from Mikel Merino’s shot to head in Arsenal’s fifth.

Arsenal’s Revival in Europe

This emphatic win moves Arsenal to seventh place in the standings, strengthening their chances of automatic qualification for the last 16. Sporting, suffering their first defeat in 19 matches across all competitions, now sit below Arsenal on goal difference.

Arteta’s call for a statement performance was met with an inspired display, suggesting that Arsenal have rediscovered their rhythm after a challenging spell.

Read More : Kim Min-jae’s Header Secures Bayern Munich’s Narrow Victory Over PSG

Filed under

arsenal Sporting CP UEFA Champions League
Advertisement

Also Read

Kim Min-jae’s Header Secures Bayern Munich’s Narrow Victory Over PSG

Kim Min-jae’s Header Secures Bayern Munich’s Narrow Victory Over PSG

Barcelona Secure 3-0 Win Over Brest In Champions League

Barcelona Secure 3-0 Win Over Brest In Champions League

Manchester City Blow Three-Goal Lead Against Feyenoord

Manchester City Blow Three-Goal Lead Against Feyenoord

Israel, Hezbollah Agree To Ceasefire Proposed By US, France: Biden

Israel, Hezbollah Agree To Ceasefire Proposed By US, France: Biden

India And EU Prepare For 10th Round Of Free Trade Agreement (FTA) Talks

India And EU Prepare For 10th Round Of Free Trade Agreement (FTA) Talks

Entertainment

Vanderpump Rules Season 12 To Star Completely New Cast After Bravo Reboot

Vanderpump Rules Season 12 To Star Completely New Cast After Bravo Reboot

Arjun Kapoor Was Against Parineeti Chopra And ‘Doubted Her Seriousness’ In Ishaqzaade, Says, ‘Thought My Career Was Over’

Arjun Kapoor Was Against Parineeti Chopra And ‘Doubted Her Seriousness’ In Ishaqzaade, Says, ‘Thought My

Why Jason Kelce Rejected Eras Tour Offer From Taylor Swift

Why Jason Kelce Rejected Eras Tour Offer From Taylor Swift

Pushpa 2 Wraps Up Shoot: Report Reveals The Movie’s Length – Find Out How Long It Is!

Pushpa 2 Wraps Up Shoot: Report Reveals The Movie’s Length – Find Out How Long

Kristen Doute Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby With Fiancé Luke Broderick After Couple Opted For Opted For Intrauterine Insemination

Kristen Doute Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby With Fiancé Luke Broderick After Couple Opted For Opted

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Tea Of Rs 1 Lakh, Dubai Cafe Serves Gold Tea

Tea Of Rs 1 Lakh, Dubai Cafe Serves Gold Tea

Can Curry Plant Seeds Help Diabetics Manage Blood Sugar Levels?

Can Curry Plant Seeds Help Diabetics Manage Blood Sugar Levels?

Are You Drinking Toxic Water? New Study Reveals Century-Old Chemical In Water

Are You Drinking Toxic Water? New Study Reveals Century-Old Chemical In Water

Can Massage Therapy Help Manage ADHD In Adolescents? Study Reveals

Can Massage Therapy Help Manage ADHD In Adolescents? Study Reveals

Struggling To Sleep? This Drastic Solution Can Help You Achieve Deep Sleep

Struggling To Sleep? This Drastic Solution Can Help You Achieve Deep Sleep

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox