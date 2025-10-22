Arteta 'extremely happy" after Arsenal thrash Atletico 4-0 in Champions League play

VIDEO SHOWS: POST-MATCH PRESS CONFERENCES AFTER ARSENAL V ATLETICO CHAMPIONS LEAGUE MATCH RESENDING WITH COMPLETE SCRIPT SHOWS: LONDON, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM (OCTOBER 21, 2025) (REUTERS – Access all) 1. ARSENAL MANAGER, MIKEL ARTETA, SITTING DOWN AT POST-MATCH PRESS CONFERENCE AFTER 4-0 WIN OVER ATLETICO MADRID IN CHAMPIONS LEAGUE MATCH 2. (SOUNDBITE) (English) ARSENAL MANAGER, MIKEL ARTETA, ON HOW THIS WIN HELPS THE TEAM BELIEVE THEY CAN ADVANCE FARTHER IN CHAMPIONS LEAGUE PLAY, SAYING: "Well, obviously, I'm extremely happy and proud about the performance and the result against a really good side. I was very impressed when I analysed, and after what I've seen today about them as well. So, I knew about the difficulty of it. It required a lot of aggression and a lot of patience as well and the way they manage the context all the game and the way they can manipulate their behaviour. It's really impressive and it was 0-0 at halftime, even though we generated two or three big chances. We had to stay patient but at the same time increase a little bit certain areas to damage them more. We've done it and in this Champions League, I think we're very effective as well and I think that was key." 3. WHITE FLASH 4. (SOUNDBITE) (English) ARSENAL MANAGER, MIKEL ARTETA, ON VIKTOR GYOKERES SCORING TWO GOALS AND HIS TEAMMATES SUPPORTING HIM, SAYING: "All of it, because he makes us a much better team. I think we become much more unpredictable, he's so physical. (He) opens the spaces for everybody, the way he presses the ball, holds the ball. It's just phenomenal. And then, yeah, the icing on the cake, and the biggest thing we were going to debate about him is the goals. He certainly scored two very different ones today, and hopefully he can get some momentum and make a good run of goals." 5. WHITE FLASH 6. ATLETICO MADRID COACH, DIEGO SIMEONE, ENTERING PRESS CONFERENCE 7. WHITE FLASH 8. (SOUNDBITE) (Spanish) ATLETICO MADRID COACH, DIEGO SIMEONE, SAYING: “First, what was positive. I think the positive was, like you were saying in part of the question. I think the team competed really well until the first goal. And then after the first goal, we could have defended better. That is clear. They score really well, obviously because they score a lot of goals. And this just shows how important set pieces are in soccer. Especially in these kinds of competitions, where everything matters and makes the game easier on you. We could have made a foul on the second goal, which we didn’t. And it’s not bad luck. They’re mistakes that we made. And after the mistakes we made, they were stronger, they were better. And then for that run of 20 minutes, every time they touched the ball, they got a goal.” 9. WHITE FLASH 10. (SOUNDBITE) (Spanish) ATLETICO MADRID COACH, DIEGO SIMEONE, ON WHAT THEY SHOULD HAVE DONE BETTER, SAYING: “Play soccer. Soccer. Soccer, all day. That’s not the job, it’s what you have to have inside you. When we can solve the issue collectively, we do it collectively. But when it is something individual, it is tougher to fix. We have to try and make the collective group cover for the individual.” / SIMEONE LEAVING PRESS CONFERENCE STORY: Arsenal stormed to a third successive Champions League victory by blowing away Atletico Madrid 4-0 thanks to a devastating second-half broadside at the Emirates Stadium on Tuesday (October 21). What had been a compelling clash with little between the sides became an Arsenal rout with goals by Gabriel, Gabriel Martinelli and a brace from Viktor Gyokeres leaving Diego Simeone's side shell-shocked. Shortly after Julian Alvarez hit the crossbar for the visitors, Gabriel broke the deadlock by heading in a Declan Rice free kick in the 57th minute. Martinelli finished off a sweeping move seven minutes later and Gyokeres then prodded his first goal of the night via a deflection as Arsenal ran riot, the Swede ending a nine-game scoring drought for club and country. Gyokeres then bundled in his second as Atletico were again unable to deal with a set piece. Victory extended Arsenal's unbeaten run to nine games and put them on nine points in the group phase, well on the way to qualifying for the knockout phase. Atletico have three points and will have to dust themselves down after their six-game unbeaten run in all competitions came to an abrupt end. (Production: Ben Makori, David Grip, Kurt Michael Hall)

