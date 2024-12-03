Atalanta Close The Gap On Serie A Leaders Napoli With Victory Over Roma

Atalanta kept the pressure on Serie A leaders Napoli with a 2-0 win against struggling Roma on Monday. The match marked Roma’s first home game since Claudio Ranieri returned as their coach, but despite his efforts, the home side could not prevent a loss. Atalanta’s victory, built on goals from Marten De Roon and Nicolo Zaniolo, sees them remain just one point behind Napoli in the race for the title.

De Roon and Zaniolo Seal Victory for Atalanta

Atalanta opened the scoring in the 69th minute when De Roon’s shot was deflected wildly into the net. Zaniolo sealed the win with a header in the final minutes, extending Atalanta’s winning streak to eight matches in all competitions. The Bergamo club are now in second place, three points clear of Inter Milan, Fiorentina, and Lazio, and are gaining momentum ahead of upcoming fixtures against AC Milan and Real Madrid.

“Great stuff today, it wasn’t easy, in fact, it was very difficult and even,” De Roon said post-match. “It’s always great to win here but let’s keep our feet on the ground, take each game as it comes. But this run of wins gives us a lot of belief.”

Roma’s Struggles Continue Under Ranieri

Roma, under Ranieri’s guidance, have failed to find form, suffering their sixth defeat in seven league matches. Despite a well-drilled defensive performance, Roma created few opportunities, with early shots from Leandro Paredes and Manu Kone being their best efforts.

“We went at it with them as long as we had the energy to do so,” Ranieri commented. “You have to realise that (Atalanta) is a team which has everything in place to fight for the title. They’re ready, really ready.”

Roma Fans Support Ranieri and Bove

During the match, Roma fans welcomed Ranieri back to the Stadio Olimpico with chants and banners. Roma players also showed solidarity for Edoardo Bove, who collapsed during a recent match for Fiorentina against Inter Milan. Bove, a Roma academy product on loan at Fiorentina, is currently conscious and undergoing tests in the hospital.

The match between Fiorentina and Inter Milan had been halted due to Bove’s collapse, and it will be resumed later in the season.

Atalanta’s impressive form makes them a serious contender for the Scudetto, as they remain the highest-scoring team in Serie A and boast the division’s top scorer in Mateo Retegui. Their eight-match winning streak in Serie A only adds to their credentials as a potential title challenger this season.

Read More : Cristiano Ronaldo Absent As Al Nassr Suffers First Asian Champions League Defeat