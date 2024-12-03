Cristiano Ronaldo Absent As Al Nassr Suffers First Asian Champions League Defeat

Cristiano Ronaldo watched from the stands as Al Nassr faced their first loss in this year’s Asian Champions League Elite, succumbing 2-1 to Qatar’s Al Sadd in injury time. Despite having already secured a spot in the knockout stages, the Saudi club fell short at home.

The 39-year-old Portuguese star was rested for the fixture in Riyadh after a stellar run, including two goals against Al Gharafa and another double in the Saudi Pro League on Friday. Sitting out the match, Ronaldo was seen at Al Awwal Park alongside his family.

With 15 goals in 18 appearances this season, Ronaldo’s absence left a noticeable void. Stefano Pioli opted to leave him out of the matchday squad, having already clinched qualification with three group-stage rounds remaining.

Akram Afif Shines for Al Sadd

Al Sadd opened the scoring in the 53rd minute through Akram Afif, the reigning AFC Player of the Year. Afif sprinted from the halfway line to collect a long ball, outpacing defender Mohammed Al Fatil, and slotted past Al Nassr’s Brazilian goalkeeper Bento.

Al Nassr managed to equalize in the 80th minute when a low cross from Brazilian youngster Wesley was turned into an own goal by Al Sadd defender Romain Saiss.

The match seemed destined for a draw until deep into injury time. Afif won a penalty after being fouled inside the box, and substitute Adam Ounas converted from the spot in the 99th minute, sealing the victory for Al Sadd.

Despite the loss, Al Nassr remains third in their group in the Western Region. Al Sadd’s victory propelled them to fourth, also securing a spot in the last 16. The top eight teams advance to the knockout stages.

Saudi Rivals Al Ahli Maintain Group Lead

In another group-stage fixture, fellow Saudi side Al Ahli held onto the top spot after a 2-2 draw with Iran’s Esteghlal. Ivan Toney scored twice for Al Ahli, both from penalties, ensuring their unbeaten record in the tournament continues. Esteghlal’s Mohammed Hossein Eslami was sent off late in the game, leaving the Iranian side shorthanded.

The knockout stages promise fierce competition as the region’s top clubs continue their battle for supremacy in the Asian Champions League.

