The Australian women's cricket team got better off the New Zealand in their latest game of the T20 World Cup. The Kangaroos won by the margin of 60 runs.

The Australian women’s cricket team continues to assert its dominance in this year’s Women’s T20 World Cup. A dominant performance saw Australia take control of Group A, outclassing their continental rivals.

The six-time world champions mercilessly beat Blackcaps in all facets of the game securing a comfortable 60-run victory. The win against New Zealand cemented Australia’s spot at the top of Group A.

It was the Australian top order which set the tone for the entire game. The Kangaroos won the toss and decided to bat first. Alyssa Healy( 26 from 20), Beth Mooney ( 30 from 24), Ellyse Perry (30 from 24) and Phoebe Litchfield (18 from 18) contributed to the maximum runs for the scoreboard.

Dismantling the Blackcaps

The White Ferns were dismantled by the miraculous bowling effort from the defending champions of the tournament. Megan Schutt registered extraordinary figures of 3/3 from her 3.2 overs, alongside Sophie Molineux and Annabel Sutherland, and finished the New Zealand innings with incredible bowling figures of 2/15 and 3/21.

New Zealand suffered an early setback when Schutt wrote herself into the history of record books, bowling Georgia Plimmer (4) in the third over to become the leading wicket-taker in the history of the Women’s T20 World Cup.

New Zealand scored 29 runs with one wicket down by the end of the powerplay with Kerr and Suzie surviving the tough Australian bowling. The tides turned against New Zealand when they lost a crucial wicket to Kerr who looked to increase the run rate but ended up giving an easy catch. The wickets tumbled from thereon, and all the batters from New Zealand ended up in Pavilion with single digits.

New Zealand’s loss to Australia puts them in the third position in Group A with a negative Net Run Rate. The Blackcaps will face Pakistan and Srilanka in their next two crucial fixtures, while Australia enjoy the luxury of sitting at the top of the table.

