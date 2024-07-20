Australia Hockey Player Matt Dawson Amputates Broken Ring Finger To Play In Paris Olympics

Australian field hockey player Mat Dawson made a significant sacrifice to ensure his participation in the upcoming Paris Olympics on July 26. Dawson, who recently broke the ring finger on his right hand, was initially doubtful about joining the event. The 30-year-old, part of the Australian team that won silver at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, needed a long recovery time for his injury. To avoid missing the Olympics, Dawson chose to amputate his right ring finger. After consulting a plastic surgeon, he decided on this drastic measure to stay on the team.

Speaking about the decision to amputate his ring finger, Matt Dawson said that he took this step not just to ensure his participation at the Paris Olympics but prioritizing his long-term health.

“I didn’t have much time to make the decision,” Dawson told the Seven Network before boarding the flight to Paris.

“I made the decision then I called my wife and she said, ‘I don’t want you to make a rash decision.’ But I guess I had all the information I needed to make a decision for not only playing in Paris but for life after and giving myself the best health.” he added.