Bangladesh Cricketer Tamim Iqbal Bids Final Farewell To International Cricket

Bangladesh cricket legend Tamim Iqbal has officially closed the chapter on his international career, quashing any speculation about a return for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

Bangladesh cricket legend Tamim Iqbal has officially closed the chapter on his international career, quashing any speculation about a return for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. The 35-year-old opener, who had been a cornerstone of Bangladesh’s batting for over a decade, cited his desire to avoid disrupting the current team’s momentum as a key reason for his decision.

Tamim, who made his international debut in 2007, had retired from international cricket in June 2023 but briefly reconsidered before stepping away from the game in September of the same year. His exclusion from Bangladesh’s squad for the ICC World Cup 2023 had been a contentious issue, sparking widespread debate.

In a heartfelt statement, Tamim reflected on his decision to retire:

“I have been away from international cricket for a long time. That distance will never be bridged again. This is the end of my chapter in international cricket. I have thought about this for a long time, and now, with the Champions Trophy approaching, I don’t want to be a topic of discussion that distracts the team.”

The former captain revealed that both the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) and skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto had approached him about a potential return. He expressed gratitude for their faith but stated he had made peace with his decision.

“Captain Najmul Hossain Shanto sincerely asked me to return, and I also had discussions with the selection committee. I’m thankful they still considered me worthy. However, I listened to my heart. What happened before the 2023 World Cup was a big shock for me—it wasn’t about cricket but something else. I couldn’t let that go,” Tamim shared.

Tamim also addressed the love and support he received from fans and family, especially his son.

“Many fans told me they wanted to see me play again for Bangladesh. My son, though he never said it outright, would often tell his mom he wanted to see me in the national jersey again. I’m sorry to disappoint them. To my son, I say, ‘One day, when you grow up, you will understand your father’s decision.’”

During his illustrious career, Tamim represented Bangladesh in 387 international matches, amassing 15,192 runs, a record recently surpassed by Mushfiqur Rahim. However, he remains Bangladesh’s leading ODI run-scorer with 8,357 runs in 240 matches and holds the record for the most international centuries (25) by a Bangladeshi player.

Also Read: Yuzvendra Chahal Finally Speaks On Divorce Rumors Says ‘Journey Is Far From OVER’