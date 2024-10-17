Barça Femení: The Most Dominant Football Team in History?

Barça Femení, FC Barcelona's women's football team, has established itself as one of the most dominant teams in football history.

FC Barcelona has consistently been a dominant force of destruction in club football. Boasting remarkable success and an incredible collection of trophies that includes five Champions League titles, 26 La Liga titles, 31 Copas del Rey, 13 Supercopas de España, five UEFA Super Cups, and three Club World Cups. Their players have also secured a record-breaking six Ballons d’Or.

Confused? Enter Barça Femení

Barça Femení, the women’s football team of FC Barcelona, has emerged as one of the most dominant football teams in history—men’s or women’s. Last season, they swept the Primera Iberdrola, the UEFA Women’s Champions League, and the Copa de la Reina. This season, they have already added the Supercopa Femenina to their trophy cabinet, with a high probability of winning everything again.

Barça Femení’s Astounding Statistics

Barça Femení embodies the dominant passing style that once propelled their men’s team to unprecedented heights. Over the past year and a half, their quality and dominance have reached unmatched levels in the sport, regardless of gender.

Currently sitting at the top of their league, Barça Femení has won all 21 games played so far. They lead by an overwhelming 19 points ahead of second-placed Real Sociedad, scoring a staggering 122 goals while conceding only six. With just three more wins, they will secure the league title.

Last season, they won the league by 25 points, winning 33 out of 34 games, with their only defeat coming after they had already clinched the title. Their goal statistics are even more impressive, scoring 167 goals and conceding just 15. With an average of 5.8 goals per game this season and only 0.2 goals conceded, their dominance is clear.

Some of their scorelines are outright astonishing. Last week, Barça Femení thrashed second-place Real Sociedad 9-1, while other victories have included 8-0, 7-0, and even a 10-1 win against Sevilla. The trend was the same last season, with scorelines like 9-1, 9-0, 8-0, and 7-1.

In the UEFA Women’s Champions League, Barça Femení was equally dominant. They won the title last year with ease, defeating Chelsea 4-0 in the final and scoring 28 goals in the tournament. This season, they’ve already won all their group games, netting 24 goals and conceding just one, making them overwhelming favourites to retain the title.

In domestic competitions, they recently clinched the Supercopa Femenina by defeating Atletico Madrid 7-0 in the final, and last season, they cruised to victory in the Copa de la Reina.

A Star-Studded Squad

Barça Femení’s squad is filled with spectacular talent. Leading the team is Alexia Putellas, who is widely regarded as the best player in the world. She is currently the holder of several prestigious individual awards, including the Ballon d’Or Féminin and the FIFA Best Player award. Last season, she was Europe’s highest-scoring midfielder, netting 26 goals, and continues her dominant form this season.

Putellas is supported by an impressive midfield that includes Aitana Bonmati and Patri Guijarro. Up front, the attack features stars like Jenni Hermoso, Caroline Hansen, Lieke Martens, and Asisat Oshoala, the first African player to win the Women’s Champions League. Individually, these players have eye-popping statistics, with many ranking among the top goal scorers and assisters in the league.

Dominance That Hasn’t Been Seen Before

These unprecedented levels of success have rarely been witnessed in football, whether in the men’s or women’s game. Barça Femení’s dominance is further exemplified by the fact that they sold out Camp Nou in under a week for their UWCL Clasico match, something the men’s team hasn’t managed this season.

Overlooked Greatness

It’s also worth noting that their competitors should watch Barça Femení closely—not only to improve their chances against them but also to vote more wisely during award functions. In a baffling decision, not a single Barça Femení player made the FIFA Women’s XI of the Year, despite their record-breaking achievements. Even Alexia Putellas, the reigning Ballon d’Or winner, was overlooked, a decision that remains inexplicable, given that the awards are voted for by players and coaches within the women’s game.

Read More : Barça Femení’s Ruthless 9-0 Victory Over Hammarby: A Champions League Statement