Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Saturday, October 19, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Barcelona Keeps An Eye On Emerging 16 Year Old Brazilian

Doguinha, a promising winger currently with the youth ranks of Flamengo, has caught the eye of Barcelona scouts. Known for his speed and ability to navigate through defenders, the 2009-born talent predominantly plays on the right flank.

Barcelona Keeps An Eye On Emerging 16 Year Old Brazilian

Barcelona has faced challenges with their recent Brazilian signings, with substantial investments in players like Arthur Melo, Malcom, and Vitor Roque not yielding the expected returns. Despite these setbacks, the Catalan club remains committed to scouting emerging talents in Brazil and is reportedly turning its attention to Guilherme Doguinha.

A Rising Star from Flamengo

Doguinha, a promising winger currently with the youth ranks of Flamengo, has caught the eye of Barcelona scouts. Known for his speed and ability to navigate through defenders, the 2009-born talent predominantly plays on the right flank. While he has yet to make his first-team debut, his potential is undeniable, and he has been turning heads with his performances in the lower categories.

Barcelona’s Continued Pursuit of Brazilian Talent

According to reports, Doguinha’s skill set has impressed scouts, although his game is still in need of refinement. This hasn’t deterred Barcelona, who are eager to penetrate the Brazilian market despite previous disappointments. The club boasts a robust scouting network in Brazil, overseen by Paulo Araujo, whose primary focus is to identify young talents that can be acquired at lower costs.

Strategic Focus on Player Development and Profits

Barcelona’s strategy involves not only integrating these talented players into their first team but also potentially selling them to other clubs for significant profits. This approach allows the club to manage its finances while nurturing young talent. The club has extended similar operations into South America and Africa, though success has been limited in those regions thus far.

As of now, Barcelona will continue to monitor Doguinha’s progress closely. However, due to his age, he is not yet eligible to make a move to Spain, meaning fans will have to wait and see how his career develops in Brazil.

Read More : Guardiola Reflects On Future Amid England Job Speculation

Filed under

barcelona Doguinha Footballer
Advertisement

Also Read

Kajol Almost Quit Acting at 18: What Did Shah Rukh Khan Adviced That Saved Her Career?

Kajol Almost Quit Acting at 18: What Did Shah Rukh Khan Adviced That Saved Her...

Rishabh Pant Dismissed For 99 Against New Zealand

Rishabh Pant Dismissed For 99 Against New Zealand

Hezbollah Launches Rocket Attack on Haifa and Western Galilee, Leaving Nine Injured

Hezbollah Launches Rocket Attack on Haifa and Western Galilee, Leaving Nine Injured

Over 20 Bomb Threats Target Airlines Today; Raises Security Concerns

Over 20 Bomb Threats Target Airlines Today; Raises Security Concerns

Three Indian Footballers Chosen For A Training Session At Manchester’s Old Trafford.

Three Indian Footballers Chosen For A Training Session At Manchester’s Old Trafford.

Entertainment

Kajol Almost Quit Acting at 18: What Did Shah Rukh Khan Adviced That Saved Her Career?

Kajol Almost Quit Acting at 18: What Did Shah Rukh Khan Adviced That Saved Her

Hansal Mehta Gets Nostalgic As He Celebrates 11 Years Of His Award-Winning Film Shahid

Hansal Mehta Gets Nostalgic As He Celebrates 11 Years Of His Award-Winning Film Shahid

Tom Holland Dubs Spider-Man 4’s Script Excellent: Really Lit A Fire In Me

Tom Holland Dubs Spider-Man 4’s Script Excellent: Really Lit A Fire In Me

Why Is CBFC Delaying The Release Of Donald Trump’s Biopic The Apprentice In India?

Why Is CBFC Delaying The Release Of Donald Trump’s Biopic The Apprentice In India?

Sunny Deol Unveils Action-Packed Film ‘Jaat’ on His 67th Birthday, Gopichand Malineni To Direct

Sunny Deol Unveils Action-Packed Film ‘Jaat’ on His 67th Birthday, Gopichand Malineni To Direct

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Elevate Your Hair Game: Top Color Trends You Can’t Miss

Elevate Your Hair Game: Top Color Trends You Can’t Miss

Winter Hair Care: 10 Essential Tips For Healthy Locks

Winter Hair Care: 10 Essential Tips For Healthy Locks

Back By Popular Demand: McDonald’s Brings Back The McRib

Back By Popular Demand: McDonald’s Brings Back The McRib

Strict Rules, High Rents: The House-Hunting Gauntlet For Gen Z In Metro Cities

Strict Rules, High Rents: The House-Hunting Gauntlet For Gen Z In Metro Cities

How Can Ghee Help You Enjoy Guilt-Free Munchies This Diwali?

How Can Ghee Help You Enjoy Guilt-Free Munchies This Diwali?

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox