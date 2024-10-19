Barcelona Keeps An Eye On Emerging 16 Year Old Brazilian

Doguinha, a promising winger currently with the youth ranks of Flamengo, has caught the eye of Barcelona scouts. Known for his speed and ability to navigate through defenders, the 2009-born talent predominantly plays on the right flank.

Barcelona has faced challenges with their recent Brazilian signings, with substantial investments in players like Arthur Melo, Malcom, and Vitor Roque not yielding the expected returns. Despite these setbacks, the Catalan club remains committed to scouting emerging talents in Brazil and is reportedly turning its attention to Guilherme Doguinha.

A Rising Star from Flamengo

Doguinha, a promising winger currently with the youth ranks of Flamengo, has caught the eye of Barcelona scouts. Known for his speed and ability to navigate through defenders, the 2009-born talent predominantly plays on the right flank. While he has yet to make his first-team debut, his potential is undeniable, and he has been turning heads with his performances in the lower categories.

Barcelona’s Continued Pursuit of Brazilian Talent

According to reports, Doguinha’s skill set has impressed scouts, although his game is still in need of refinement. This hasn’t deterred Barcelona, who are eager to penetrate the Brazilian market despite previous disappointments. The club boasts a robust scouting network in Brazil, overseen by Paulo Araujo, whose primary focus is to identify young talents that can be acquired at lower costs.

Strategic Focus on Player Development and Profits

Barcelona’s strategy involves not only integrating these talented players into their first team but also potentially selling them to other clubs for significant profits. This approach allows the club to manage its finances while nurturing young talent. The club has extended similar operations into South America and Africa, though success has been limited in those regions thus far.

As of now, Barcelona will continue to monitor Doguinha’s progress closely. However, due to his age, he is not yet eligible to make a move to Spain, meaning fans will have to wait and see how his career develops in Brazil.

Read More : Guardiola Reflects On Future Amid England Job Speculation