Sunday, September 29, 2024
BCCI Secretary Jay Shah Announces Huge Match Fee Of ₹7.5 Lakhs For IPL Players

In an exciting development for Indian Premier League (IPL) players, BCCI secretary Jay Shah announced a substantial match fee of ₹7.5 lakhs per game on Saturday.

This means that players participating in every match of the season could earn a remarkable ₹1.05 crores in addition to their contracted salaries.

Currently, players receive their contracted amounts based on auction or retention, along with a share of the Player of the Match award if they are part of the Playing XI.

This announcement comes alongside expected changes to the IPL retention rules for all 10 teams, which are set to be finalized in an upcoming Governing Council meeting.

Earlier, during a meeting with IPL team owners in July, the board aimed to establish consensus on retention rules, especially as franchises like the Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings face significant decisions regarding key players, including MS Dhoni, ahead of the auction.

Also Read: Dwayne Bravo Has A Message For CSK Fans After Joining KKR | Watch

Meanwhile, the date for the mega auction, likely scheduled for the second week of November, is also expected to be announced, along with its venue.

Must Read: India-Bangladesh Kanpur Test: Day 2 Called Off Due To Rain

But, it remains unclear whether the decisions on retention and auction will be disclosed after today’s meeting or after further discussions at Sunday’s AGM.

