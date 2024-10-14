Bhargav Bhatt Shines As Baroda Upsets Mumbai In Ranji Trophy 2024-25

Baroda made a stunning statement at the start of the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 season by defeating defending champions Mumbai by 84 runs on October 14.

Baroda made a stunning statement at the start of the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 season by defeating defending champions Mumbai by 84 runs on October 14. The match, held at the Vadodara International Cricket Stadium, showcased the exceptional talent of Baroda’s Bhargav Bhatt, who delivered a spectacular performance, claiming 6 wickets to complete a remarkable 10-wicket haul.

A Challenging Chase for Mumbai

Set a target of 262 runs, Mumbai found themselves in a precarious position by the end of Day 3, sitting at 42/2 after losing key players Prithvi Shaw and Hardik Tamore. The pressure mounted as Bhatt continued to wreak havoc on Mumbai’s batting lineup, securing crucial wickets, including that of seasoned campaigners Ajinkya Rahane and Ayush Mhatre.

Shreyas Iyer, aiming to make a comeback to the Indian team, joined forces with Siddhesh Lad to stabilize the innings. The duo added 41 runs together, briefly restoring hope for the defending champions. However, Bhatt struck again, dismissing Iyer for 30 runs, a pivotal moment that shifted the momentum firmly in Baroda’s favor.

The Turning Point

As the innings progressed, Bhatt continued to dismantle Mumbai’s batting order, claiming the wickets of experienced players Shams Mulani and Shardul Thakur. This left the Mumbai tail exposed and put Baroda on the brink of a memorable victory.

Despite the daunting situation, Lad put up a valiant fight, scoring 59 off 94 balls as Mumbai aimed for a miracle in the morning session of Day 4. The hope for a dramatic comeback, however, was short-lived as Lad found himself without support from the lower order, with Tanush Kotian and Mohit Avasthi failing to contribute significantly.

A Defining Moment for Baroda

In a fitting conclusion to the match, Bhatt returned to claim the final wicket of Lad, sealing an impressive victory for Baroda. This triumph not only sets the tone for Baroda’s campaign but also places them in a strong position as they look to build on this momentum.

Looking ahead, Mumbai will focus on their upcoming clash against Maharashtra, scheduled to begin on October 18, while Baroda prepares to face Services in Delhi. With the stakes high in this season’s Ranji Trophy, both teams will be eager to bounce back and secure vital points in the tournament.

