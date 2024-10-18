Bosch Powers South Africa To The Final With Dominant Knock

After holding Australia to 134 for 5, Anneke Bosch delivered an exceptional performance, hitting a career-best 74* from 48 balls, guiding South Africa to an eight-wicket win in the first semi-final of the Women's T20 World Cup 2024.

After restricting Australia to 134 for 5, Anneke Bosch delivered a stunning performance, scoring a career-best 74* off 48 balls, leading South Africa to an eight-wicket victory in the first semi-final of the Women’s T20 World Cup 2024. Bosch’s knock, combined with captain Laura Wolvaardt’s 42, helped South Africa chase down the target with 16 balls to spare, securing a place in their second consecutive T20 World Cup final.

Collective Bowling Effort Restricts Australia

South Africa’s approach was clear from the toss, opting to field first in a high-pressure game. Marizanne Kapp and Ayabonga Khaka made early inroads with the new ball, using swing effectively. Khaka struck with her first delivery, dismissing Grace Harris, who slashed a length ball straight to backward point. Kapp, extracting swing in both directions, was rewarded with the wicket of Georgia Wareham, aided by a successful DRS review. Australia found themselves under pressure, managing only 35 for 2 in the powerplay, their lowest in this tournament.

Mooney and McGrath Steady the Ship

Beth Mooney and Tahlia McGrath, often dubbed “McMooney” for their ability to rescue Australia, combined for a crucial 50-run partnership after the early wickets. McGrath hit two boundaries to end the powerplay, but runs were hard to come by, with her next boundary not coming until the 11th over. Her innings ended when she was caught at cover off Nonkululeko Mlaba.

Mooney, however, kept Australia in the game, reaching 44 off 42 balls and becoming the third Australian woman to cross 3000 T20I runs. Yet, her dismissal—run out after a brilliant piece of fielding by Kapp—halted Australia’s momentum. Despite a late surge from Ellyse Perry and Phoebe Litchfield, Australia’s total of 134 seemed below par given the conditions.

Wolvaardt and Bosch Lead South Africa’s Chase

South Africa’s response was aggressive from the start. While both sides faced 19 dot balls in the powerplay, South Africa’s ability to find boundaries set them apart. Tazmin Brits played fearlessly, striking Ashleigh Gardner for a six early on. Though she was bowled by Annabel Sutherland, Wolvaardt and Bosch quickly took control.

Wolvaardt hit Sutherland for a boundary, while Bosch found the gaps consistently, including back-to-back boundaries off Sophie Molineux. The pair’s intent was clear, with Wolvaardt launching Darcie Brown for a massive six over long-on.

Even after a brief boundary drought, Bosch unleashed with a flurry of runs, hitting Georgia Wareham for a four and a six in quick succession, followed by another strong over off Gardner to bring up her half-century. Wolvaardt’s dismissal with South Africa on the brink of victory didn’t deter Bosch, who finished the chase with a commanding 74*, guiding her side to a famous win.

South Africa Stun Australia and Move Closer to Maiden Title

This victory was South Africa’s second over Australia in T20Is, having defeated them earlier this year. The win marked the end of Australia’s run of seven consecutive finals in the Women’s T20 World Cup, and placed South Africa one step away from their maiden world title.

