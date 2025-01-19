‘Bound By Love’: Neeraj Chopra Ties The Knot With Himani

Taking to social media, the athlete revealed intimate wedding photos along with a touching message, marking the start of a new chapter in his life.

Neeraj Chopra, India’s two-time Olympic medallist in javelin throw, has announced his marriage to Himani. Neeraj shared the joyous news with his fans on social media. The celebrated athlete, who captured the nation’s heart with his gold medal at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics and silver at the Paris 2024 Olympics, posted a heartfelt message and wedding photos on X on Sunday.

In his post, Neeraj expressed his gratitude for the love and support surrounding him as he embarked on this new chapter of his life. “जीवन के नए अध्याय की शुरुआत अपने परिवार के साथ की। 🙏 (I started this new chapter of life with my family),” he wrote, adding, “Grateful for every blessing that brought us to this moment together. Bound by love, happily ever after. नीरज ♥️ हिमानी.”

The announcement, accompanied by pictures from the wedding ceremony.He has been met with warm wishes from fans and well-wishers. Neeraj’s marriage marks a significant personal milestone in the life of the iconic athlete, who has always been in the spotlight for his incredible achievements in sports.

Gears Up For 2025 Season

Neeraj Chopra is currently preparing for the 2025 season. This promises to be another exciting chapter in his career. He concluded the 2024 season with an impressive second-place finish at the Diamond League Final in Brussels. As he shifts his focus to the upcoming season, Neeraj is also collaborating with new coach Jan Zelezny, the legendary world record holder in javelin throw. The two-time Olympic champion is set to participate in the World Athletics Continental Tour javelin event in May 2025, which will take place in India.

