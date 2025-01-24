‘Captain Cool’ Dhoni Uses Mobile Phone During Practice Session Ahead Of IPL 2025, Fans Shared The ‘Rare’ Video

A rare video of Dhoni using a mobile phone during a practice session has recently gone viral, surprising many fans who are accustomed to his reserved nature.

A rare moment of former Indian cricket captain MS Dhoni has captured recently. Dhoni was seen using a mobile phone during a practice session of Chennai Super Kings, has gone viral, leaving fans and the media buzzing.

Known for his reserved nature, Dhoni has long been regarded as one of the most elusive cricketers when it comes to communication. According to close friends and relatives, the 43-year-old has always kept a distance from mobile phones, making it notoriously difficult to reach him outside of cricket. His ability to remain out of the spotlight has only fueled his enigmatic reputation.

The video of Dhoni using his mobile phone during an indoor training session, in between practice drills, is a rare sight indeed. For a cricketer who usually shuns the limelight and remains focused on the game, this moment of normalcy has caught the attention of fans and sparked curiosity. It also showcases a side of Dhoni that not many get to see a more relaxed and humanized version of the cricket legend.

‘Rare’ Moment

A Dhoni fan shared the video on X.

Rare video of MS Dhoni using Mobile that too in the net session 😁❤️#MSDhoni #IPl2025 pic.twitter.com/0IgzQi2QZz — Chakri Dhoni (@ChakriDhonii) January 24, 2025

Despite reducing his role as a batter in IPL 2024, where he scored 161 runs in 14 matches, Dhoni showed glimpses of his trademark power-hitting. While CSK had a mixed season finishing fifth, Dhoni’s presence and leadership were invaluable. He had announced his step down from the captaincy ahead of the 2024 season, passing the baton to Ruturaj Gaikwad, but it was clear that Dhoni’s experience remained crucial to the team’s dynamics.

In the IPL 2025 auction, Dhoni was retained by CSK for INR 4 crore, a symbolic gesture from the franchise that values his immense contribution. Despite whispers of his retirement after the 2024 season, Dhoni has not confirmed any such decision.

This rare moment with a mobile phone has sparked discussions about Dhoni’s evolving relationship with technology and his off-field persona. But no matter how many glimpses we get into his personal life, Dhoni continues to remain one of the most revered and mysterious figures in Indian cricket.

