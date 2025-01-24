Has Tony Ferguson Left The UFC And Is He Joining GFL?

Tony Ferguson, one of the UFC’s most iconic fighters, appears poised for a new chapter in his storied MMA career. Amid an eight-fight losing streak and Dana White's call for his retirement, rumors suggest Ferguson has signed with the newly launched Global Fight League (GFL).

Tony Ferguson, a former UFC interim lightweight champion, appears to be transitioning to a new chapter in his MMA career. UFC President Dana White had previously expressed that he believed Ferguson should consider retirement. However, Ferguson declined to step away from the sport, and recent developments suggest he may have signed with the newly launched Global Fight League (GFL).

According to a post on GFL’s official Instagram account, Ferguson has joined their roster. The organization shared, “@tonyfergusonxt signs with the Global Fight League. #MMA #GFL #USA,” alongside a graphic featuring the fighter.

A Tough Streak for Tony Ferguson

Kevin Lee, the fighter Ferguson defeated in 2017 to claim the interim lightweight title, was one of the first major names to sign with GFL. Lee has hinted at plans for a rematch with Ferguson, stating, “The plan is for me to fight Ferguson, but a few details had to be worked out.” If Ferguson’s signing with GFL is confirmed, it likely means those details have been resolved.

Ferguson’s UFC career has recently been marked by a challenging eight-fight losing streak, a record-breaking skid for the promotion. Of those losses, five were stoppages. Despite this rough patch, Ferguson’s overall professional record remains at 25-11, reflecting an impressive career that once showcased his dominance.

From 2013 to 2019, Ferguson achieved a remarkable 12-fight win streak, earning victories over notable names like Yves Edwards, Danny Castillo, Gleison Tibau, Josh Thomson, Edson Barboza, Rafael dos Anjos, Kevin Lee, Anthony Pettis, and Donald Cerrone.

The Elusive Khabib Fight For Tony Ferguson

Throughout his career, Ferguson faced almost every top contender in his division but never got the opportunity to fight Khabib Nurmagomedov, despite the bout being scheduled five times. This unfulfilled matchup remains one of the biggest “what-ifs” in MMA history.

Ferguson’s potential move to GFL comes amid ongoing speculation. While GFL has announced numerous signings in recent weeks, some fighters linked to the promotion remain under contract with other organizations. However, this does not appear to be the case with Ferguson.

Adding fuel to the rumors, Ferguson recently posted a cryptic video on his social media, hinting at a fresh start. This aligns with UFC’s reluctance to book him for another fight and Kevin Lee’s comments about ongoing discussions with GFL.

UFC’s Upcoming Card in Saudi Arabia

The GFL’s inaugural draft is scheduled for Friday, January 24. Ferguson is expected to be one of the high-profile names eligible in the draft. Fans and analysts are eagerly awaiting the event to learn more about the league’s roster and upcoming matchups.While Ferguson’s departure has garnered significant attention, the UFC is gearing up for a blockbuster event in Saudi Arabia. The card features several high-profile matchups, including:

Israel Adesanya vs. Nassourdine Imavov (Middleweight)

Sharabutdin Magomedov vs. Michael Page (Middleweight)

Sergei Pavlovich vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik (Heavyweight)

Said Nurmagomedov vs. Vinicius Oliveira (Bantamweight)

Ikram Aliskerov vs. André Muniz (Middleweight)

Muhammad Naimov vs. Kaan Ofli (Featherweight)

Shamil Gaziev vs. Thomas Petersen (Heavyweight)

Terrance McKinney vs. Damir Hadžović (Lightweight)

Fares Ziam vs. Mike Davis (Lightweight)

Jasmine Jasudavicius vs. Mayra Bueno Silva (Flyweight)

Bogdan Grad vs. L. Alexander (Featherweight)

Hamdy Abdelwahab vs. Jamal Pogues (Heavyweight)

Abdul-Kareem Al-Selwady vs. Bolaji Oki (Lightweight)

Fans have been left both excited and puzzled by the GFL’s announcement regarding Ferguson. Many are eagerly awaiting official confirmation from Ferguson himself or UFC President Dana White, who has yet to comment on Ferguson’s departure.

