Novak Djokovic Quits Australian Open, Sends This Heartbreaking Message To Booing Fans

The quest for an 11th Australian Open title for Novak Djokovic ended in heartbreak as he was forced to withdraw due to injury, drawing mixed reactions from fans. Amid boos and criticism, the tennis legend shared his struggles with public perception and the physical toll of his sport.

Novak Djokovic, one of tennis’ most celebrated players, expressed disappointment over the reaction of fans at the Australian Open following his withdrawal from the tournament on Friday. The Serbian star was forced to retire due to injury after losing the first set to Alexander Zverev, who will now advance to Sunday’s final.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

As Djokovic exited the court at the Rod Laver Arena, a chorus of boos from the crowd could be heard. The incident prompted criticism from tennis legend John McEnroe, who called out the crowd’s behavior, while Zverev urged fans to empathize with Djokovic’s situation.

Djokovic’s Perspective on Fan Understanding

The former world No. 1 has often spoken about feeling like he’s battling against the world, and his treatment in Australia this season has added to those emotions. Reflecting on the incident, Djokovic said, “I don’t know what to say… people have come, they paid for the tickets expecting a great match and a big fight, which they didn’t get.”

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

He continued, “From that perspective, I can understand. I am doing my best to understand them, but I am not sure whether they understand me or if they even want to understand me. I know how my body works, what I feel, and I know how much I’ve given to this tournament in the past 20-plus years. I will stop here, so that I don’t continue in the wrong direction.”

Novak Djokovic Injury

Djokovic admitted that injuries are the “biggest enemy” for professional athletes. Speaking about the physical toll, he remarked, “It is what it is. Injury is the biggest enemy of a professional athlete. That’s the beauty of one-on-one sport—it’s such that there is no replacement, there is no substitution.”

He elaborated, “I could not go out now after the first set and have somebody come in for me, then rest for an hour and maybe come back. It doesn’t happen in our sport. If you, in a way, don’t show up and if something is wrong, you’re out. But that’s, again, the sport we are part of. I love it.”

Uncertain Future For Novak Djokovic

At 37 years old, with his 38th birthday approaching in May, Djokovic is understandably cautious about his health and future on the court. Reflecting on the possibility of returning to chase an 11th Australian Open title, Djokovic hinted at the uncertainty of his plans.

“I’ll just have to see how the season goes,” he said. “I want to keep going, but whether I’m going to have a revised schedule or not for the next year, I’m not sure.”

Despite the challenges, Djokovic acknowledged his deep connection to the Australian Open, a tournament where he has achieved unparalleled success. “I normally like to come to Australia to play. I’ve had the biggest success in my career here. So if I’m fit, healthy, motivated, I don’t see a reason why I wouldn’t come. But there’s always a chance,” he concluded.

Also Read: World No. 1 Magnus Carlsen Loses To 9-Year-Old Ryan Rashid Mugdha In Shocking Bullet Brawl On Chess.com