Magnus Carlsen, widely regarded as the greatest chess grandmaster in history, recently found himself at the center of an unexpected storm. The Norwegian chess legend, who boasts a peak rating of 2882— the highest in history—has been the number one player in the FIDE rankings since July 2022. However, it was a shocking loss in a recent Bullet Brawl game on Chess.com that has caught everyone’s attention.

Carlsen, playing with the black pieces, faced off against an account named ‘Nayemhaque22’. After an intense battle lasting 50 moves, Carlsen resigned, marking an unprecedented defeat that saw his rating drop by 16 points. To the shock of chess enthusiasts, it was later revealed that his opponent was a 9-year-old chess prodigy, Ryan Rashid Mugdha, from Bangladesh.

Mugdha’s coach, FIDE Master Naim Haque, took to social media to share the sensational news. He revealed that due to Mugdha not having a title, he used his own Chess.com account for the tournament, where Mugdha defeated Carlsen, the five-time world champion. “He (Ryan Rashid Mugdha) couldn’t play (in Bullet Brawl) because he doesn’t have a title. So I gave my Chess.com id. He played and beat 5-time world champion and current number 1 chess player in all three formats, Magnus Carlsen,” Haque posted.

This unexpected turn of events has sparked controversy, especially considering the fact that Chess.com has yet to release any statement regarding this violation of tournament rules. Officially, players are not allowed to lend their accounts to others for competitions.

In an interview with Business Standard, Mugdha shared his thoughts on the historic win. “The bullet format is my favourite,” he said. “I love the urgency it brings—you have to think and act very quickly. When I realised I was matched with Carlsen, I was starstruck, but I didn’t back down. After he made a mistake with his queen, I knew I was in a strong position. I played naturally, just as I would against any opponent.”

Mugdha’s remarkable achievement is not his first. His coach, Haque, pointed out that Mugdha set a world record when he received his FIDE rating at the age of five, a feat that remains a significant accomplishment in the world of chess.

While Carlsen’s defeat at the hands of a 9-year-old may have stunned the chess community, it has also drawn attention to the rising generation of young chess talent. The fact that such a young player could compete against, and defeat, the reigning world number one in such a high-pressure format speaks volumes about the future of chess. For now, fans and chess enthusiasts around the world continue to buzz with excitement over the unlikely victory and the implications it may have for the future of competitive chess.

