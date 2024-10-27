Home
Monday, October 28, 2024
Carlos Sainz Triumphs In Mexico City Grand Prix As Norris Narrows Title Gap

Carlos Sainz wins the Mexico City Grand Prix as Lando Norris tightens the championship gap with Max Verstappen after penalties disrupt Verstappen's race in a heated showdown.

Carlos Sainz Triumphs In Mexico City Grand Prix As Norris Narrows Title Gap

Carlos Sainz Jr. claimed victory at the Mexico City Grand Prix on Sunday, while Lando Norris tightened the championship race after another intense clash with Max Verstappen. Verstappen, who began in second, quickly took the lead from pole-sitter Sainz.

However, chaos ensued on the first lap as Yuki Tsunoda collided with Alex Albon, leading to Tsunoda’s crash and Albon’s subsequent retirement. The restart was fierce, with Ferrari’s Sainz and Norris both fighting Verstappen for the lead. After clashing at last week’s U.S. Grand Prix, the title contenders found themselves in another battle at Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez.

In a surprising twist, Verstappen received a ten-second penalty for a collision with Norris that forced Norris off the track. “Ten? That’s aggressive,” Verstappen commented. Shortly afterward, Verstappen was hit with an additional ten-second penalty for gaining position after leaving the track. Forced to serve a total 20-second penalty at his first pit stop, Verstappen dropped from third to 15th before rejoining the race.

Despite his setbacks, Verstappen managed to claw his way back, finishing sixth. Meanwhile, Norris capitalized, moving from a challenging start to claim second place, overtaking Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc with just eight laps left. The result narrowed Verstappen’s lead in the driver standings by ten points, with Norris now trailing by 47 points with four races remaining.

Ferrari’s Double Podium And Mercedes’ Consistent Performance

Ferrari enjoyed a strong showing, with Charles Leclerc finishing third, marking a double podium for the team. Mercedes drivers Lewis Hamilton and George Russell secured fourth and fifth respectively, while Kevin Magnussen’s seventh-place finish brought in crucial points for Haas. Rounding out the top ten were Oscar Piastri (McLaren), Nico Hülkenberg (Haas), and Pierre Gasly (Alpine).

Sainz’s victory was particularly meaningful, marking his first podium in Mexico City and his fourth career win. It was also his second win of the season, a strong performance ahead of his planned replacement by Lewis Hamilton at Ferrari next year. “This was a master class,” the Ferrari team praised, to which an emotional Sainz replied, “Thank you, this feels good. Gracias, Mexico.”

Challenging Home Race For Sergio Perez

Local favorite Sergio Perez faced a difficult day at his home race, starting 18th after a tough qualifying session. Although Perez gained five positions at the start, he was immediately penalized five seconds for a grid violation, ultimately finishing 17th. His day became more contentious when he clashed with Liam Lawson on lap 19, leading to an exchange of heated radio messages as the two drivers briefly went wheel-to-wheel.

Fernando Alonso’s milestone 400th F1 race ended early, with his Aston Martin retiring on lap 16 due to brake issues. Alonso, who had battled illness leading up to the race, ended the weekend 18th, marking a disappointing outcome for the two-time champion who holds the series record for most starts.

